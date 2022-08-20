Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result
Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
Franken's Chances of Beating Chuck Grassley With Under 3 Months to Election
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, who has held his Senate seat for more than 40 years, appears to be facing his strongest Democratic opponent in decades.
Democrats' Chances of Flipping North Carolina's GOP-Held Senate Seat: Polls
New polling data by a conservative group shows a tied race to replace retiring Republican Senator Richard Burr.
Something Weird’s Happening In This Senate Race: Fun
With an internet-savvy staff and an opponent who is a caricature of a rich celebrity, John Fetterman looks to be having a blast as he tries to troll his way to a Senate seat.
POLITICO
A Florida Gen Z candidate for Congress picked up two more key endorsements on Friday. The young generation is beginning to run for office.
Gen Z will attempt to send its first member to Congress this November. What happened: 25-year-old Maxwell Frost, seeking the seat being vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), picked up two big endorsements on Friday: Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the assistant House Democratic leader, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). His...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report
Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
Sarah Palin trails in special election for Alaska House seat
Alaska’s special election for its lone U.S. House seat is still too early to call, but ex-Gov. Sarah Palin is trailing Democratic rival Mary Peltola.
Poll: 53% of Americans say there is an 'invasion' at the southern border while more than one-third claim they are being 'systematically replaced by immigrants'
More than half of Americans believe that the situation at the southern border amounts to an 'invasion' while another third of respondents in a new poll expressed worry over being replaced by illegal immigrants. The new NPR/Ipsos poll released Thursday shows an overall decline in support for immigration as new...
Sen. Grassley says McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with threat that GOP might lose Senate
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Chuck Grassley is backing up Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he made remarks stating that the Republican Party may lose the Senate over an issue of having "qualified candidates." During a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday afternoon, McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks that Republicans...
Carl Paladino, a Donald Trump-boosting New York congressional candidate, is violating federal law by not disclosing his personal finances
Paladino, a Republican running to represent New York's 23rd District, has offered various explanations about his mandatory disclosure. The public still can't see it.
Democrats Defend Republican Facing Backlash for Shifting Stance on Abortion
South Carolina Democrats defended a GOP state lawmaker who tearfully shared a story about a constituent negatively affected by an abortion ban he'd supported.
Full Panel: ‘Everybody’s pissed’ as voter anger motivates higher levels of midterm enthusiasm
It may be almost two years into the Biden presidency, but Trump’s political footprint is far from gone. NPR White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, MSNBC Political Analyst Juanita Tolliver, NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Marc Caputo and fmr. Communications Adviser to House Speaker Paul Ryan Brendan Buck join Meet the Press NOW to discuss.Aug. 19, 2022.
Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary
MIAMI (AP) — GOVERNOR The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist last served in statewide office from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican governor. He lost a 2010 race for U.S. Senate as an independent and a 2014 run for governor as a Democrat. ATTORNEY GENERAL Former Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Dan Uhlfelder are among three Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, who doesn’t have a primary opponent. Ayala received national attention for refusing to seek the death penalty in murder cases. Uhlfelder has been a frequent critic of DeSantis and made headlines by walking Panhandle beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the governor’s COVID-19 policies.
11th Circuit Puts Subpoena of Sen. Lindsey Graham on Hold, But Not Without Handing Him a ‘Partial’ Loss Already
A federal appeals court temporarily put a subpoena on hold Sunday, giving Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) more time to present a fully developed argument that he should not have to give testimony in an investigation about his knowledge of or potential involvement in efforts to interfere with the 2020 election.
SFGate
'It's a rip-off': GOP spending under fire as Senate hopefuls seek rescue
Republican Senate hopefuls are getting crushed on airwaves across the country while their national campaign fund is pulling ads and running low on cash - leading some campaign advisers to ask where all the money went and to demand an audit of the committee's finances, according to Republican strategists involved in the discussions.
New York Times guest essay calls for liberals to bypass ‘broken’ Constitution, make it more ‘amendable’
A New York Times guest essay argued that liberals need to stop caring about the "broken" Constitution and instead find others roads to enact policy, or perhaps make the world’s longest surviving charter more "amendable." According to Dr. Ryan D. Doerfler and Dr. Samuel Moyn, the solution is not...
'Threats to Democracy' Overtake 'Cost of Living' as Voters' Top Issue: Poll
The same poll, released Sunday, found that 57% of voters think investigations into ex-president Donald Trump should continue.
Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Americans Are Dangerously Divided (And Not Just Over Trump)
Is America coming apart at the seams? A new Generation Lab poll of rising college sophomores conducted for NBC News confirms that young Americans are segregating themselves along partisan lines. And as Axios notes, 46 percent of respondents “said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing...
