Pocatello, ID

KIFI Local News 8

PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the selection of Kelly Dial as the Coordinator of Student Transportation, Jeff Corrington as a Transportation Supervisor and Samantha Steed as a Transportation Supervisor. The post PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls D91 wades into record-setting bond campaign

IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Ed News) -— The Idaho Falls School District’s request for $250 million in new and upgraded facilities is “a lot to ask,” trustee Hillary Radcliffe admitted Wednesday. It’s a state record, in terms of school bond issues. But it’s also a longtime...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fewer people applying to be cops in East Idaho

It used to be that the Idaho Falls Police Department only needed to test applicants once a year. Fifteen years ago, hundreds of people would apply to become a police officer, whether it was out of a sense of community or a desire for a consistent job. Today the department tests applicants multiple times a year. There are about 20 applicants each time, and maybe two of those will meet...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
aarp.org

Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls

Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service

POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall. Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Museum of Idaho to hold major black-tie fundraising gala

IDAHO FALLS – Break out your best threads. The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls is throwing a party. The museum is holding its third annual Fundraising Gala on Friday, August 26. The goal of the event is to raise money needed to maintain the building, provide educational programs to the public and bring in first-class traveling exhibits, like the current “Genghis Khan: Conquest and Culture” exhibition.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release

TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
TOOELE, UT
Idaho8.com

Chubbuck Walmart holds remodel celebration

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, the Walmart in Chubbuck held a reopening celebration for the remodel of their store. The celebration included a kid’s carnival, the presentation of grants to six local nonprofits, and a first look at the newly remodeled store. "We gave away $11,000 to various...
News Break
Politics
eastidahonews.com

Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
eastidahonews.com

How do you know if a will or trust is best?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

