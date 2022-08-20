Read full article on original website
Related
3 things to know for August 22, 2022
Here's your local news 8, three things to know this morning. The post 3 things to know for August 22, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the selection of Kelly Dial as the Coordinator of Student Transportation, Jeff Corrington as a Transportation Supervisor and Samantha Steed as a Transportation Supervisor. The post PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls D91 wades into record-setting bond campaign
IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Ed News) -— The Idaho Falls School District’s request for $250 million in new and upgraded facilities is “a lot to ask,” trustee Hillary Radcliffe admitted Wednesday. It’s a state record, in terms of school bond issues. But it’s also a longtime...
Fewer people applying to be cops in East Idaho
It used to be that the Idaho Falls Police Department only needed to test applicants once a year. Fifteen years ago, hundreds of people would apply to become a police officer, whether it was out of a sense of community or a desire for a consistent job. Today the department tests applicants multiple times a year. There are about 20 applicants each time, and maybe two of those will meet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aarp.org
Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service
POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall. Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers. ...
Eastern Idaho counties seek additional CERT volunteers
Volunteer citizens are wanted to join Community Emergency Response Team to help in a crisis. The post Eastern Idaho counties seek additional CERT volunteers appeared first on Local News 8.
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Museum of Idaho to hold major black-tie fundraising gala
IDAHO FALLS – Break out your best threads. The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls is throwing a party. The museum is holding its third annual Fundraising Gala on Friday, August 26. The goal of the event is to raise money needed to maintain the building, provide educational programs to the public and bring in first-class traveling exhibits, like the current “Genghis Khan: Conquest and Culture” exhibition.
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
eastidahonews.com
Lawsuit filed by former police officer against department, city scheduled for jury trial
POCATELLO — A lawsuit filed against the city of Pocatello and several of its current and past officials has been scheduled for a jury trial. The lawsuit, filed by former Pocatello Police Lt. John Walker in 2015, alleges numerous rights violations, according to documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Walker worked...
Idaho8.com
Chubbuck Walmart holds remodel celebration
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, the Walmart in Chubbuck held a reopening celebration for the remodel of their store. The celebration included a kid’s carnival, the presentation of grants to six local nonprofits, and a first look at the newly remodeled store. "We gave away $11,000 to various...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The post Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn appeared first on Local News 8.
ksl.com
Former Idaho sheriff accused of threatening church group pleads guilty to aggravated assault
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The former Bingham County sheriff has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution team. Craig Thomas Rowland has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault, court records show. Rowland was charged with felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated battery and a misdemeanor for the...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Former sheriff to get probation, some jail time as part of plea agreement
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss a felony charge of aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a firearm, defense attorney Dennis Wilkinson told EastIdahoNews.com. “In...
eastidahonews.com
Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
eastidahonews.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
Akersten Family creates Endowment for Idaho Museum of Natural History
The family of Dr. William (Bill) Akersten has created the William Akersten Vertebrate Paleontology Endowment at the Idaho Museum of Natural History on the campus of Idaho State University. The post Akersten Family creates Endowment for Idaho Museum of Natural History appeared first on Local News 8.
New peace mural made in Idaho Falls
International Artist Kyle Holbrook finished his mural this morning in the Mural Alley in Idaho Falls. The post New peace mural made in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
How do you know if a will or trust is best?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Comments / 0