Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich explained why Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is not the right man for the state Monday on "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: If you look at his positions, he is probably more radical than almost any Democrat in the Senate right now because he is even more radical than Bernie Sanders. It's kind of like the next generation of radicalism. If you watch his campaign, you’ll see something you’re going to see all over the country. None of these people can defend their record. None of them can defend Joe Biden. NBC news reported this morning that he is the most unpopular president in 80 years. More than 3 out of 4 Americans believe we are on the wrong track.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO