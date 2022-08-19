ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hell on Earth
3d ago

How about get rid of all of them and start fresh, especially the geriatrics who have gotten rich off of politics

Disappointed American
2d ago

For all the simple minded people who complain Biden is to old, I have one question: TELL ME what would a young Biden do that the present one is not doing? Biden reminds me of Carter, not a fighter, want to "negotiate " to the point of conceding. They are great number 2 , bad at number 1.

William
2d ago

he is not much older than their senator who just sent all their John Deere jobs to Mexico .but I'm sure the farmers in Iowa would prefer a Mexican made combine any way

Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Fetterman is more radical than Bernie Sanders

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich explained why Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is not the right man for the state Monday on "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: If you look at his positions, he is probably more radical than almost any Democrat in the Senate right now because he is even more radical than Bernie Sanders. It's kind of like the next generation of radicalism. If you watch his campaign, you’ll see something you’re going to see all over the country. None of these people can defend their record. None of them can defend Joe Biden. NBC news reported this morning that he is the most unpopular president in 80 years. More than 3 out of 4 Americans believe we are on the wrong track.
bleedingheartland.com

Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair

More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
Fox News

Planned Parenthood sues after New York town forbids clinic in retail plaza

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York is suing Henrietta, New York, after the town voted against issuing it a permit to build a clinic in a local retail plaza. Henrietta's town board voted 3-2 against Planned Parenthood's special issue permit on June 22, just two days before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.
