Victim named in fatal officer-involved shooting, I-80 chase

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities investigating an officer-involved shooting after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 east of Reno earlier this month haven’t determined yet whether a deputy killed the victim or he shot himself.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the Aug. 4 victim as 40-year-old Tony Dehart of Winnemucca, KRNV-TV reported Friday.

Investigators say he led Lyon County sheriff’s deputies, state police and others on a chase on I-80 before he crashed. Gas leaking from a hole in the gas tank sparked a small brush fire near Wadsworth.

The Washoe County sheriff’s office confirmed the next day it was leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting and one Lyon County sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave but few details have been released.

The medical examiner’s office said Dehart suffered injuries from the fire in addition to a gunshot wound, but it wasn’t clear if it was self-inflicted or he was shot by someone else. The cause and manner of death remains under investigation.