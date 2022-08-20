Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body
A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.
Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.
Yes, I did leave the pub with a stranger’s spectacles. No, drink was not involved | Zoe Williams
I was convinced I had lost my glasses, writes Zoe Williams, so when the barmaid offered me a pair that looked vaguely similar …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Someone Hand Me A Shovel So I Can Bury These 12 Interior Design Trends In A Cold, Dark Grave
The Kardashians slowly chipped away at our resistance to creams and beiges and greys, and everything is ugly now.
Create UK public holiday to remember horrors of slave trade, says race expert
Kehinde Andrews calls for ‘national memorial’ to mark history of atrocities that has legacy of poorer economic and health outcomes
What would the Romans say? A brilliant new ‘art fort’ brightens up Hadrian’s Wall
A temporary structure at Housesteads Fort celebrates 1,900 years of the wall, adding a welcome flamboyance to our writer’s childhood memories
Comments / 0