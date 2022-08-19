Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Mini Golf Classic raises $8,775 in support of the library
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System’s first annual Library Mini Golf Classic, presented by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, was a resounding success, raising a total of $8,775 for the library’s collections, early literacy programs, and community outreach activities. “Considering that this is the first...
wtvy.com
Enterprise water tower to be decommissioned after 61 years
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A structure that is over 60 years old is done serving the city of Enterprise. As of August 22, plans to decommission the old Enterprise water tower are almost complete. It was built in 1961. Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said that at the time the tower...
wtvy.com
Wallace students ready to take on fall semester
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first day of fall classes is in the books for nearly 4,000 Wallace Community College students!. School clubs set up booths in the courtyard on Monday for students to explore ways they can get involved on campus. Returning sophomore Jammie Sanchez is majoring in pre-nursing...
wtvy.com
Enterprise Water Main Project
A former Troy football player has filed a lawsuit claiming sexual assault and bullying, leading to another former player's arrest.
wdhn.com
Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
wdhn.com
Southeast Health educates the community on living healthier
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Southeast Health held its 29th men’s health fair at the Dothan Civic Center. At the health fair, men came in to get free health screenings — having their blood drawn that checked testosterone levels, cholesterol, glucose and informing them about how to reduce the risk of a stroke.
wdhn.com
Dothan Fire kick-off the 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire department has kicked off its 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser. The fundraiser is to raise money and create awareness for childhood cancer and it started on Saturday and will continue throughout the month of September. On Saturday, firefighters hosted...
wtvy.com
Ozark Animal Shelter in need of donations
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Animal Shelter needs donations from community members. Specifically, they need dog food and non-clumping kitty litter. Earlier this month, the shelter turned to Facebook when they were down to just two bags of food. Shelter Supervisor Miranda Daniels said it didn’t take long before...
wtvy.com
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
wtvy.com
Dothan Botanical Gardens excited to show off new butterfly garden
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Botanical Gardens is encouraging visitors to check out their “Wings of Wonder Butterfly Discovery Center.”. Hundreds of butterflies are on display in the garden’s new butterfly house!. The cost is $5 for general admission and $3 to visit the new exhibit. It’s free...
wtvy.com
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back. The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation. The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the...
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
wtvy.com
Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
wtvy.com
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders at the Ozark Animal Shelter say a few pets have been at the shelter far too long and need a forever home. As a result, they are suspending adoption fees on these furry friends. If you would like to adopt any of these animals you...
wdhn.com
Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
wtvy.com
DHCLS Mini Golf Classic
Phase 3 of the Enterprise Water Main Project is set to replace pipes that are over 100 years old.
wtvy.com
Dothan hosts Providence in Volleyball
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Providence sweeps Dothan in three sets to earn the teams first win of the season.
Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years
An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Troy Messenger
Monarcas officially opens in Brudidge
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Monarcas Mexican Restaurant in downtown Brundidge was hosted by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning. Chamber President Dana Sanders welcomed Martin Esquivel, Monarcas owner, to the Pike County business community. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to Esquivel for choosing Brundidge...
