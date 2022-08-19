ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

pvtimes.com

Vegas man arrested in Pahrump for murder

A Las Vegas man is facing murder following his arrest in Pahrump on Friday Aug. 19. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, who was believed to be at a residence on White Street in Pahrump.
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City says dog ‘deemed vicious’ after fatal attack on elderly Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says a dog that killed an elderly woman earlier this month has been “deemed vicious” and could be euthanized as a result. Authorities said previously that the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Emanuel Alonso-Manuel Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]

James Frasco Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Arville Street. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. along West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. According to reports, Alonso-Manuel was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was fatally struck by a white Ford F-350. The driver, James Frasco, fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Human remains found in a parked car in Vegas homicide case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify human remains found in a car parked at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas. Metro Police say someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle Friday. They say officers opened the trunk of the car and found the decomposed human remains of a man. Police say the body’s condition showed clear signs a homicide had occurred. They say it will be up to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death. Meanwhile, Metro Police are seeking the public’s help and trying to acquire video from the area to help determine when the car arrived at the apartment complex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Traffic alert: Expect delays on I-15 southbound after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic headed southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas was backed up on Monday morning due to a crash. Traffic cameras in the area of I-15 and Sahara Avenue showed slow-moving traffic on three lanes of the interstate. According to dispatch logs, the crash was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on roadway after falling off motor scooter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a southwest valley roadway Saturday night. The incident happened on August 20 at around 11:47 p.m. near the intersection of Jones Blvd and West Tropicana Ave. According to police, the pedestrian was lying on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police: 27-year-old man missing from downtown Las Vegas located

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 4:10 PM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Jorge Cruz has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 27-year-old man reported missing from downtown Las Vegas on Friday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV

