pvtimes.com
Vegas man arrested in Pahrump for murder
A Las Vegas man is facing murder following his arrest in Pahrump on Friday Aug. 19. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, who was believed to be at a residence on White Street in Pahrump.
Fox5 KVVU
City says dog ‘deemed vicious’ after fatal attack on elderly Las Vegas woman
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says a dog that killed an elderly woman earlier this month has been “deemed vicious” and could be euthanized as a result. Authorities said previously that the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.
Metro investigating remains found in car trunk
Las Vegas Metro Police are trying to identify human remains found in a car parked at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon after someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle at the complex near Tropicana and Valley View.
news3lv.com
Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
Nye County and Las Vegas police book 42-year-old wanted for murder
Nye County officials said on Friday, their sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, of Las Vegas.
L.A. Weekly
Emanuel Alonso-Manuel Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
James Frasco Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Arville Street. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. along West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. According to reports, Alonso-Manuel was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was fatally struck by a white Ford F-350. The driver, James Frasco, fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
‘They just tell us to keep on driving,’ CCSD bus drivers voice fears after attacks
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD bus drivers are speaking out about their fear after two district bus drivers were attacked last week in two separate incidents. Two drivers spoke to 8 News Now about their concerns and desires for better protection. They said that they do the job for the students and take them to […]
KDWN
Human remains found in a parked car in Vegas homicide case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify human remains found in a car parked at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas. Metro Police say someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle Friday. They say officers opened the trunk of the car and found the decomposed human remains of a man. Police say the body’s condition showed clear signs a homicide had occurred. They say it will be up to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death. Meanwhile, Metro Police are seeking the public’s help and trying to acquire video from the area to help determine when the car arrived at the apartment complex.
City: Dog slated for euthanasia after fatally mauling Las Vegas woman
The dog that fatally mauled an 88-year-old woman will be euthanized, a spokesperson for the City of Las Vegas says. The dog's owner/keeper can request a hearing to challenge the decision.
Person falls from scooter, struck and killed by car, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of a person who fell from an electric scooter and then was struck by car late Saturday night in the southwest valley. The crash happened at 11:47 p.m. on South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from the Las Vegas […]
Las Vegas police arrest woman for going 97 mph in a school zone
Las Vegas police arrested a woman on Friday, Aug. 12 for doing 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone without a driver's license or evidence of insurance.
8newsnow.com
Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
fox40jackson.com
Las Vegas police open homicide investigation after finding decomposing body inside a car
Police in Las Vegas have opened a homicide investigation after they found a decomposing body in the trunk of a car. After residents in an apartment complex called the police complaining about a “foul odor” coming out of a white BMW, officers said they found a corpse of a person who appears to show signs of homicide.
Las Vegas police find body in a trunk on West Tropicana Avenue
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposing body in the trunk of a white BMW.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
KTNV
Traffic alert: Expect delays on I-15 southbound after crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic headed southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas was backed up on Monday morning due to a crash. Traffic cameras in the area of I-15 and Sahara Avenue showed slow-moving traffic on three lanes of the interstate. According to dispatch logs, the crash was...
news3lv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on roadway after falling off motor scooter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a southwest valley roadway Saturday night. The incident happened on August 20 at around 11:47 p.m. near the intersection of Jones Blvd and West Tropicana Ave. According to police, the pedestrian was lying on...
‘It was immediate chaos’: Las Vegas mom worries her child’s bus driver was attacked
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A frantic parent tried to get help for a school bus after her kids didn’t make it to their stop. Now that mom believes the driver was the victim of an assault. The school district confirmed that a bus driver was assaulted near Tonopah and Vegas Drive yesterday. Another driver was […]
news3lv.com
Police: 27-year-old man missing from downtown Las Vegas located
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 4:10 PM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Jorge Cruz has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 27-year-old man reported missing from downtown Las Vegas on Friday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Family identifies 15-year-old killed in North Las Vegas shooting
A local family has identified a teen killed in North Las Vegas as 15-year-old Walter Hidalgo, who went by Junior.
