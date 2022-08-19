PORTLAND, Ore. — We are getting more information about the robbery last week at the Wildhorse Casino and Resort near Pendleton, on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. According to court documents, in the early afternoon of August 17, Javier Francisco Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million.

