Read full article on original website
Related
KGW
Family says man accused of attacking Hillsboro officer is in critical condition after shooting
The suspect’s family believes that the officer could have handled the situation differently. Christine Pitawanich has an update from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
focushillsboro.com
Bryan Pd: Gunman Shoots Himself After Shooting Officer, One Other
During a police pursuit in Central Texas, the man who was suspected of killing two individuals early on Sunday morning, one of whom was a police officer, died from a gunshot wound that he inflicted on himself, according to the police in Bryan. At this moment, no names have been...
Portland police identify man killed in Hazelwood shooting as 40-year-old Vancouver man
Portland police have identified the man killed in a shooting last week in the Hazelwood neighborhood as Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver. Tovar died from a gunshot wound, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on East Burnside Street at Southeast 127th...
KXL
Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Passenger In Yamhill County
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — A man is arrested for DUII and assault in a crash that killed his passenger. Oregon State Police say 28-year-old Leonardo Perez of Portland crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 18 near milepost 39 around 11:55pm on Saturday night. A 15-year-old girl in his vehicle died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Oregon casino robbery suspect threatened to 'bathe everyone in blood', court doc says
PORTLAND, Ore. — We are getting more information about the robbery last week at the Wildhorse Casino and Resort near Pendleton, on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. According to court documents, in the early afternoon of August 17, Javier Francisco Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million.
Man found with gunshot wound to face in N Portland
A man was found in North Portland with a gunshot wound to the face late Sunday night, authorities said.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after 15-year-old girl dies in Hwy 18 crash
A suspected DUII driver was arrested on multiple charges after a deadly crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville Saturday night, officials said.
‘Prolific graffiti vandal’ turns himself in to police, accused of causing $20,000 of damage in Portland
A 22-year-old man who allegedly caused at least $20,000 worth of damage to private and public properties with the tag “TENDO” turned himself in to Portland police Monday morning, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. The police bureau announced Saturday it was looking for Emile Laurent...
Officials: Rollover crash leaves person critically injured in Clark County
A person is in critical condition after they were ejected from their vehicle in a one-car crash Monday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Man arrested for DUII after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 leaves teenager dead
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after a deadly crash on Highway 18 late Saturday night. Oregon State Police said a trooper came upon a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39 just before midnight. An investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was eastbound when it crossed the centerline and crashed into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.
Salem woman accused of running over ex-partner, killing him
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former domestic partner with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south...
Man run over several times in Salem, ex-wife faces murder
Police arrested a woman on murder charges Saturday after they say she struck and killed her ex-husband at Woodmansee Park in South Salem.
1 shot after reported attack on officer near Hillsboro Police Department
Authorities are investigating after police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.
Deputies believe they stopped possible mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheater
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.
KXL
Hillsboro Police Officer Shoots Person After Incident Near Patrol Car
HILLSBORO, Ore. – A Hillsboro police officer shot a person Friday afternoon after an incident near the north end of the Police Department. According to witnesses, the shooting happened after an officer was attacked near his patrol car. Police say there is no threat to the public at this...
Multnomah County man gets $4M from Walmart over racial profiling
A Multnomah County man was awarded $4.4 million on Friday in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Walmart, according to his lawyers.
New trial to begin for Tigard doc’s convicted killer
Brian Bement was convicted in 2012. That conviction was overturned in 2017 and now, after many delays, his new trial begins.
McMinnville man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff’s office says
A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.
Suspected shooter faces extradition to Clark County
A Vancouver man awaits extradition from the King County Jail to Clark County for multiple incidents that happened Friday throughout Washington state.
kptv.com
2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0