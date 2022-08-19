ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Pd: Gunman Shoots Himself After Shooting Officer, One Other

During a police pursuit in Central Texas, the man who was suspected of killing two individuals early on Sunday morning, one of whom was a police officer, died from a gunshot wound that he inflicted on himself, according to the police in Bryan. At this moment, no names have been...
Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Passenger In Yamhill County

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — A man is arrested for DUII and assault in a crash that killed his passenger. Oregon State Police say 28-year-old Leonardo Perez of Portland crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 18 near milepost 39 around 11:55pm on Saturday night. A 15-year-old girl in his vehicle died.
Oregon casino robbery suspect threatened to 'bathe everyone in blood', court doc says

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are getting more information about the robbery last week at the Wildhorse Casino and Resort near Pendleton, on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. According to court documents, in the early afternoon of August 17, Javier Francisco Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million.
Man arrested for DUII after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 leaves teenager dead

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after a deadly crash on Highway 18 late Saturday night. Oregon State Police said a trooper came upon a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39 just before midnight. An investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was eastbound when it crossed the centerline and crashed into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.
Salem woman accused of running over ex-partner, killing him

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former domestic partner with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south...
2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
