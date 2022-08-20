ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Texas Blood & Tissue: community blood and platelet supply at risk

By A'Darius McCormick
 3 days ago
                     Courtesy: US Navy

VICTORIA, Texas – The South Texas Blood & Tissue is hosting blood drives this weekend in Victoria, Laredo and San Antonio. In addition to blood donors, the community needs platelet donors.

Summer time can create a shortage of blood and platelet supply because there are fewer blood drives and many people are on vacation.

Platelets form clots in your blood and stop bleeding. Cancer patients or patients with blood diseases use over 34% of the blood supply and platelets.

Though all donors receive points, platelet donors receive 500 points to redeem a $50 eGift card in the donor store.

Donations can be made at San Antonia A&M Club Foundation Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., North Star Mall Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Redbird Ranch Monday, Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. More locations are found on South Texas Blood & Tissue’s website.

To make an appointment for the donation, visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Give or call 210-731-5590. However, walk-ins are accepted.

