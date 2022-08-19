Read full article on original website
Watch: Cathedral Catholic sophomore Madden Faraimo breaks down Saturday's 28-14 win over Mater Dei Catholic
CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Cathedral Catholic sophomore Madden Faraimo began his season with a bang, recovering a third quarter fumble before snagging two fourth quarter interceptions in Saturday's 28-14 win over Mater Dei Catholic. Faraimo talked to SBLive after the game about what worked so well on ...
sanclementetimes.com
San Clemente Football Dominates Oceanside in Season-Opening ‘Battle for the Base’
kusi.com
San Diego High’s Coach Dean announces his retirement live on KUSI
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday morning, San Diego High’s track and field coach announced his retirement live with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego. Coach Dean served student athletes in SDUSD for over 30 years, and took 13 championships for San Diego High, and has been extremely influential in the lives of hundreds of kids – some of whom he talked about at-length on “Good Morning San Diego”.
Torrey Pines High community remembers athlete who died of cancer
The Torrey Pines High School community came together Sunday afternoon to honor the life and legacy of Nick Herrmann, a former student-athlete who recently died after a battle with bone cancer.
Coast News
Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event
CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
Fans fill Snapdragon Stadium for pre-season scrimmage
Fans filled Snapdragon Stadium for a pre-season scrimmage on Saturday. ABC 10News got a preview of what football season will look like for the Aztecs.
What you need to know ahead of Snapdragon Stadium opening to the public
The new 35,000 seat stadium is set to open on September 3 when the San Diego State Aztecs host the University of Arizona Wildcats. Welcome to the new home of the San Diego State Aztecs football team, the San Diego Wave FC, and many other planned concerts and events, Snapdragon Stadium!
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
NBC San Diego
Have Your Cake and Eat it Too: Here's How to Get a Free Bundt in San Diego on Sept. 1
Who can say no to the taste of a buttery, sweet, and moist slice of birthday cake? And, to make it even more delicious, it’s free!. Even if Sept. 1 is not your birthday, you can still grab a free slice, because Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving out free mini cakes to celebrate their birthday.
luxury-houses.net
A Legacy Estate Sit on One of the Largest Lots in Coronado for $32 Million
The Estate in Coronado, a historical landmark sits on a palm-lined promenade offering state-of-the-art amenities for optimal luxury living space, 100-year-old rustic olive trees, three fountains, a putting green, secret garden is now available for sale. This home located at 1127 F Ave, Coronado, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua E Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California & Janice P Clements (619-806-7052) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Coronado.
Firefighters battle 127-acre brush fire in Pine Valley
Crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are helping firefighters with the Cleveland National Forest to battle a 20 to 30-acre fire in East County, officials announced Monday
Jimmy John’s Opening First San Diego County Location
Sandwich Chain to Join the New Paseo Artist Village Development
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds
San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
localemagazine.com
9 Restaurants in Chula Vista That Will Take You on a Global Food Tour
Ah, Chula Vista. Nestled between San Diego and Tijuana, this South Bay suburb is not a place many visitors would think to go when it comes to good eats. But those in the know will tell you that Chula Vista is home to some of the best tacos on this side of the border–not to mention how Mexican and other Latin influences have made their impressions on Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine in the area. From birria-topped pizzas to elote smothered in black mayonnaise, here are some of the best places to eat in Chula Vista. Best Restaurants Chula Vista.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on East Mission Road [Fallbrook, CA]
FALLBROOK, CA (August 22, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Mission Road that killed one man. The collision happened around 3:40 p.m., just east of Via Zancas on August 16th. Per reports, a 63-year-old motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a white Mercedes...
Offender who walked away from San Diego reentry facility apprehended
Officials are searching for a 21-year-old man who walked away from a San Diego reentry program facility on Sunday.
theresandiego.com
Guide To The Best Restaurants in Old Town San Diego
In this guide, we share the best restaurants in Old Town San Diego for every occasion – whether you want giant margaritas and mariachi bands, more sophisticated Mexican food, or (surprise!) some of the best pizza or sushi in San Diego. San Diego has so many great neighborhoods to...
Man Stabbed, Another Hit With Hammer in Corridor Community of San Diego
A 21-year-old man was stabbed or slashed three times in the upper body and a 26-year-old man was struck with a hammer during an attack by at least two other men Saturday in the Corridor community of San Diego, authorities said. The assault occurred at about 2:45 a.m. in the...
Crews battle 15-acre brush fire in East County
Firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are working to put out a brush fire that broke out Friday in East County, authorities said.
