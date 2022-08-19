ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sanclementetimes.com

San Clemente Football Dominates Oceanside in Season-Opening ‘Battle for the Base’

OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

San Diego High’s Coach Dean announces his retirement live on KUSI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday morning, San Diego High’s track and field coach announced his retirement live with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego. Coach Dean served student athletes in SDUSD for over 30 years, and took 13 championships for San Diego High, and has been extremely influential in the lives of hundreds of kids – some of whom he talked about at-length on “Good Morning San Diego”.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event

CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
CARLSBAD, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Legacy Estate Sit on One of the Largest Lots in Coronado for $32 Million

The Estate in Coronado, a historical landmark sits on a palm-lined promenade offering state-of-the-art amenities for optimal luxury living space, 100-year-old rustic olive trees, three fountains, a putting green, secret garden is now available for sale. This home located at 1127 F Ave, Coronado, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua E Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California & Janice P Clements (619-806-7052) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds

San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
localemagazine.com

9 Restaurants in Chula Vista That Will Take You on a Global Food Tour

Ah, Chula Vista. Nestled between San Diego and Tijuana, this South Bay suburb is not a place many visitors would think to go when it comes to good eats. But those in the know will tell you that Chula Vista is home to some of the best tacos on this side of the border–not to mention how Mexican and other Latin influences have made their impressions on Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine in the area. From birria-topped pizzas to elote smothered in black mayonnaise, here are some of the best places to eat in Chula Vista. Best Restaurants Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on East Mission Road [Fallbrook, CA]

FALLBROOK, CA (August 22, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Mission Road that killed one man. The collision happened around 3:40 p.m., just east of Via Zancas on August 16th. Per reports, a 63-year-old motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a white Mercedes...
FALLBROOK, CA
theresandiego.com

Guide To The Best Restaurants in Old Town San Diego

In this guide, we share the best restaurants in Old Town San Diego for every occasion – whether you want giant margaritas and mariachi bands, more sophisticated Mexican food, or (surprise!) some of the best pizza or sushi in San Diego. San Diego has so many great neighborhoods to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

