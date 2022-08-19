Alabama high school football scores for Week 0 of 2022 AHSAA and AISA season

Here are statewide high school football scores from Week Zero of the AHSAA and AISA regular season.

Saturday

Ider 8, Crossville 6

Lanett 27, Notasulga 0

Loachapoka 38, LaFayette 6

Mt. Zion (GA) 34, Cleburne County 17

Sidney Lanier 20, Lee-Montgomery 7

Friday

Abbeville 26, Beulah 0

Abbeville Chr. 21, Coosa Valley 0

Aliceville 55, Pickens Co. 12

Anniston 52, Walter Wellborn 18

Ariton 60, Dale Co. 28

Auburn 17, Hoover 14

BRADYN JOINER: Auburn commit thrives in return to offensive line as Auburn H.S. beats Hoover

Autaugaville 24, R.C. Hatch 18

Bayside Aca. 14, Elberta 13

Beauregard 21, Selma 16

Benjamin Russell 41, Sylacauga 7

Brantley 31, Luverne 7

Brewer 20, Hanceville 13

Brindlee Mountain 26, Cherokee 20

Brookwood 59, Holt 2

Buckhorn 29, Madison Co. 14

Buford (Ga.) 38, Thompson 7

Bullock Co. 33, Keith 16

Carrollton (Ga.) 69, Gadsden City 7

Catholic-Montgomery 41, McGill-Toolen 21

Cedar Bluff 22, Winterboro 20

Center Point 55, Jasper 27

Central-Phenix City 37, Hewitt-Trussville 21

Cherokee Co. 20, Model (Ga.) 0

Chickasaw 8, LeFlore 0

Chilton Co. 30, Bibb Co. 24

Clay-Chalkville 48, Briarwood 0

Cleburne Co. at Mount Zion (Ga.), ppd., Saturday

Clements 48, Holly Pond 34

Cold Springs 36, Curry 14

Cornerstone-Columbiana 38, Snook 20

Cullman 13, Mars Hill Bible 10

Dadeville 48, B.B. Comer 21

Decatur 65, Jemison-Huntsville 0

Decatur Heritage 24, Section 22

Demopolis 41, American Chr. 16

Deshler 42, Madison Aca. 35

Donoho 31, Weaver 28

Dothan 45, Carroll-Ozark 19

Douglas 37, Susan Moore 7

Elba 40, New Brockton 8

Enterprise 41, Bay (Fla.) 7

Escambia Co. 21, Cottage Hill 14

Excel 22, B.C. Rain 18

Fairhope 34, Spanish Fort 28

Flomaton 50, St. Luke's 15

Fort Payne 20, Scottsboro 6

Gardendale 41, James Clemens 34

Gaston 64, Asbury 40

Georgiana 18, W.S. Neal 14

Good Hope 6, West Point 0

Gordo 50, Sipsey Valley 7

Goshen 38, Daleville 19

Greene Co. 30, Greensboro 24

Grissom 34, Russellville 21

Guntersville 21, Southside-Gadsden 7

Handley 22, Valley 20

Hartselle 45, Austin 17

Hatton 30, Wilson 19

Headland 38, Geneva 26

Highland Home 28, Providence Chr. 6

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28, Pike Road 21

HILLCREST: Ethan Crawford's last-minute touchdown powers Hillcrest over Pike Road

Holtville 55, Fultondale 8

Homewood 38, John Carroll 20

Horseshoe Bend 14, Wadley 6

Houston Aca. 28, Wicksburg 0

Hubbertville 18, University Charter 8

Jackson Aca. 53, Monroe Aca. 6

Jackson-Olin 14, Pelham 10

Jacksonville 27, Boaz 7

Kinston 34, Samson 12

Lakeside 50, Southern Prep 7

Lamar Co. 42, South Lamar 20

Lawrence Co. 24, Danville 6

Leeds 21, Mortimer Jordan 7

Lexington 34, Colbert Heights 0

Lincoln 54, Talladega 0

Macon-East 19, Lowndes Aca. 13

Marengo 34, Washington Co. 8

McAdory 34, Oxford 21

Meek 36, Maplesville 12

Millry 30, Citronelle 14

Minor 49, Huffman 25

Mobile Chr. 35, Pike Liberal Arts 3

Moody 55, Pell City 21

Munford 28, Childersburg 14

Northside 35, Hale Co. 0

Oak Mountain 23, Northridge 14

Oneonta 47, Cleveland 14

Opelika 29, Callaway (Ga.) 28

Pacelli (Ga.) 28, Glenwood 13

Parker 35, Fairfield

Pataula Charter (Ga.) 52, Barbour Co. 0

Phil Campbell 36, Hackleburg 8

Pinson Valley 34, Florence 14

Pleasant Grove 51, Paul Bryant 8

Pleasant Home 41, A.L. Johnson 6

Prattville 34, Foley 20

Prattville Chr. 25, Billingsley 14

Priceville 20, Plainview 8

Ramsay 41, Hueytown 28

Red Bay 22, Hamilton 20

Rogers 16, Haleyville 10 (OT)

Saks 41, Ohatchee 15

Saraland 43, Daphne 23

Sardis 16, DAR 14

Shades Valley 20, Stanhope Elmore 13

Shelby Co. 14, West Blocton 7

Spain Park 14, Calera 10

Sparkman 77, Hazel Green 9

St. James 42, Montgomery Aca. 14

Sulligent 36, Oakman 18

Sumter Central 22, Wilcox Central 12

T.R. Miller 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21

Tarrant 27, Talladega Co. Central 6

Tharptown 28, Shoals Chr. 14

Theodore 32, Baker 3

Tuscaloosa Aca. 45, Holy Spirit 12

TUSCALOOSA ACADEMY: Knights win AHSAA debut and spoil Holy Spirit's return to the field

Tuscaloosa Co. 44, Central-Tuscaloosa 0

UMS-Wright 21, St. Paul’s 14

Valley Head 45, North Sand Mountain 33

Verbena 38, Central-Coosa 8

Victory Chr. 31, Woodland 6

Vigor 7, Blount 0

Vincent 41, Ragland 26

Vinemont 46, Falkville 40

Waterloo 53, Brilliant 8

Wayne Aca. (Miss.) 35, South Choctaw Aca. 0

West End-Walnut Grove 63, Gaylesville 26

West Limestone 27, Ardmore 21

West Morgan 41, Randolph 21

Westbrook Chr. 38, St. Paul John II 3

Westminster-Huntsville 44, Lee-Huntsville 23

Wetumpka 27, Jeff Davis 10

White Plains 14, Ranburne 7

Whitesburg Chr. 47, Woodville 8

Williamson 21, Mary Montgomery 20 (OT)

Winston Co. 29, Addison 8

Final scores will be added as they come in.

Thursday

Andalusia 35, Opp 7

Arab 47, Albertville 14

Ashville 26, St. Clair Co. 21

Athens 49, East Limestone 14

Brooks 48, Colbert Co. 21

Elmore Co. 35, Marbury 17

ELMORE COUNTY: Three-star WR Jabari Murphy leads Elmore County to first win since 2020

Etowah 35, Springville 0

ETOWAH: Matt Glover brings consistency to Etowah team looking for 13th straight playoff appearance

Fairview 51, Columbia 0

Fayette Co. 28, Cordova 24

Geraldine 36, Coosa Chr. 7

Gulf Shores 34, St. Michael 27

Helena 28, Chelsea 6

J.B. Pennington 19, Hayden 12

J.U. Blacksher 50, J.F. Shields 0

LaGrange (Ga.) 49, Smiths Station 20

Lauderdale Co. 54, Tanner 30

Lee-Scott 33, Chambers Aca. 0

Linden 14, Choctaw Co. 0

Locust Fork 58, Appalachian 32

Mountain Brook 24, Vestavia Hills 14

Muscle Shoals 31, Bob Jones 7

Northside Methodist 42, Houston Co. 20

Sheffield 47, Elkmont 20

Spring Garden 40, Sand Rock 8

Tallassee 37, Reeltown 13

Thorsby 44, Jemison 33

Trinity 34, BTW-Tuskegee 16

Winfield 28, Dora 22

Woodlawn 18, Bessemer City 15

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama high school football scores for Week 0 of 2022 AHSAA and AISA season