Alabama high school football scores for Week 0 of 2022 AHSAA and AISA season
Here are statewide high school football scores from Week Zero of the AHSAA and AISA regular season.
Saturday
Ider 8, Crossville 6
Lanett 27, Notasulga 0
Loachapoka 38, LaFayette 6
Mt. Zion (GA) 34, Cleburne County 17
Sidney Lanier 20, Lee-Montgomery 7
Friday
Abbeville 26, Beulah 0
Abbeville Chr. 21, Coosa Valley 0
Aliceville 55, Pickens Co. 12
Anniston 52, Walter Wellborn 18
Ariton 60, Dale Co. 28
Auburn 17, Hoover 14
BRADYN JOINER: Auburn commit thrives in return to offensive line as Auburn H.S. beats Hoover
Autaugaville 24, R.C. Hatch 18
Bayside Aca. 14, Elberta 13
Beauregard 21, Selma 16
Benjamin Russell 41, Sylacauga 7
Brantley 31, Luverne 7
Brewer 20, Hanceville 13
Brindlee Mountain 26, Cherokee 20
Brookwood 59, Holt 2
Buckhorn 29, Madison Co. 14
Buford (Ga.) 38, Thompson 7
Bullock Co. 33, Keith 16
Carrollton (Ga.) 69, Gadsden City 7
Catholic-Montgomery 41, McGill-Toolen 21
Cedar Bluff 22, Winterboro 20
Center Point 55, Jasper 27
Central-Phenix City 37, Hewitt-Trussville 21
Cherokee Co. 20, Model (Ga.) 0
Chickasaw 8, LeFlore 0
Chilton Co. 30, Bibb Co. 24
Clay-Chalkville 48, Briarwood 0
Cleburne Co. at Mount Zion (Ga.), ppd., Saturday
Clements 48, Holly Pond 34
Cold Springs 36, Curry 14
Cornerstone-Columbiana 38, Snook 20
Cullman 13, Mars Hill Bible 10
Dadeville 48, B.B. Comer 21
Decatur 65, Jemison-Huntsville 0
Decatur Heritage 24, Section 22
Demopolis 41, American Chr. 16
Deshler 42, Madison Aca. 35
Donoho 31, Weaver 28
Dothan 45, Carroll-Ozark 19
Douglas 37, Susan Moore 7
Elba 40, New Brockton 8
Enterprise 41, Bay (Fla.) 7
Escambia Co. 21, Cottage Hill 14
Excel 22, B.C. Rain 18
Fairhope 34, Spanish Fort 28
Flomaton 50, St. Luke's 15
Fort Payne 20, Scottsboro 6
Gardendale 41, James Clemens 34
Gaston 64, Asbury 40
Georgiana 18, W.S. Neal 14
Good Hope 6, West Point 0
Gordo 50, Sipsey Valley 7
Goshen 38, Daleville 19
Greene Co. 30, Greensboro 24
Grissom 34, Russellville 21
Guntersville 21, Southside-Gadsden 7
Handley 22, Valley 20
Hartselle 45, Austin 17
Hatton 30, Wilson 19
Headland 38, Geneva 26
Highland Home 28, Providence Chr. 6
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28, Pike Road 21
HILLCREST: Ethan Crawford's last-minute touchdown powers Hillcrest over Pike Road
Holtville 55, Fultondale 8
Homewood 38, John Carroll 20
Horseshoe Bend 14, Wadley 6
Houston Aca. 28, Wicksburg 0
Hubbertville 18, University Charter 8
Jackson Aca. 53, Monroe Aca. 6
Jackson-Olin 14, Pelham 10
Jacksonville 27, Boaz 7
Kinston 34, Samson 12
Lakeside 50, Southern Prep 7
Lamar Co. 42, South Lamar 20
Lawrence Co. 24, Danville 6
Leeds 21, Mortimer Jordan 7
Lexington 34, Colbert Heights 0
Lincoln 54, Talladega 0
Macon-East 19, Lowndes Aca. 13
Marengo 34, Washington Co. 8
McAdory 34, Oxford 21
Meek 36, Maplesville 12
Millry 30, Citronelle 14
Minor 49, Huffman 25
Mobile Chr. 35, Pike Liberal Arts 3
Moody 55, Pell City 21
Munford 28, Childersburg 14
Northside 35, Hale Co. 0
Oak Mountain 23, Northridge 14
Oneonta 47, Cleveland 14
Opelika 29, Callaway (Ga.) 28
Pacelli (Ga.) 28, Glenwood 13
Parker 35, Fairfield
Pataula Charter (Ga.) 52, Barbour Co. 0
Phil Campbell 36, Hackleburg 8
Pinson Valley 34, Florence 14
Pleasant Grove 51, Paul Bryant 8
Pleasant Home 41, A.L. Johnson 6
Prattville 34, Foley 20
Prattville Chr. 25, Billingsley 14
Priceville 20, Plainview 8
Ramsay 41, Hueytown 28
Red Bay 22, Hamilton 20
Rogers 16, Haleyville 10 (OT)
Saks 41, Ohatchee 15
Saraland 43, Daphne 23
Sardis 16, DAR 14
Shades Valley 20, Stanhope Elmore 13
Shelby Co. 14, West Blocton 7
Spain Park 14, Calera 10
Sparkman 77, Hazel Green 9
St. James 42, Montgomery Aca. 14
Sulligent 36, Oakman 18
Sumter Central 22, Wilcox Central 12
T.R. Miller 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21
Tarrant 27, Talladega Co. Central 6
Tharptown 28, Shoals Chr. 14
Theodore 32, Baker 3
Tuscaloosa Aca. 45, Holy Spirit 12
TUSCALOOSA ACADEMY: Knights win AHSAA debut and spoil Holy Spirit's return to the field
Tuscaloosa Co. 44, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
UMS-Wright 21, St. Paul’s 14
Valley Head 45, North Sand Mountain 33
Verbena 38, Central-Coosa 8
Victory Chr. 31, Woodland 6
Vigor 7, Blount 0
Vincent 41, Ragland 26
Vinemont 46, Falkville 40
Waterloo 53, Brilliant 8
Wayne Aca. (Miss.) 35, South Choctaw Aca. 0
West End-Walnut Grove 63, Gaylesville 26
West Limestone 27, Ardmore 21
West Morgan 41, Randolph 21
Westbrook Chr. 38, St. Paul John II 3
Westminster-Huntsville 44, Lee-Huntsville 23
Wetumpka 27, Jeff Davis 10
White Plains 14, Ranburne 7
Whitesburg Chr. 47, Woodville 8
Williamson 21, Mary Montgomery 20 (OT)
Winston Co. 29, Addison 8
Final scores will be added as they come in.
Thursday
Andalusia 35, Opp 7
Arab 47, Albertville 14
Ashville 26, St. Clair Co. 21
Athens 49, East Limestone 14
Brooks 48, Colbert Co. 21
Elmore Co. 35, Marbury 17
ELMORE COUNTY: Three-star WR Jabari Murphy leads Elmore County to first win since 2020
Etowah 35, Springville 0
ETOWAH: Matt Glover brings consistency to Etowah team looking for 13th straight playoff appearance
Fairview 51, Columbia 0
Fayette Co. 28, Cordova 24
Geraldine 36, Coosa Chr. 7
Gulf Shores 34, St. Michael 27
Helena 28, Chelsea 6
J.B. Pennington 19, Hayden 12
J.U. Blacksher 50, J.F. Shields 0
LaGrange (Ga.) 49, Smiths Station 20
Lauderdale Co. 54, Tanner 30
Lee-Scott 33, Chambers Aca. 0
Linden 14, Choctaw Co. 0
Locust Fork 58, Appalachian 32
Mountain Brook 24, Vestavia Hills 14
Muscle Shoals 31, Bob Jones 7
Northside Methodist 42, Houston Co. 20
Sheffield 47, Elkmont 20
Spring Garden 40, Sand Rock 8
Tallassee 37, Reeltown 13
Thorsby 44, Jemison 33
Trinity 34, BTW-Tuskegee 16
Winfield 28, Dora 22
Woodlawn 18, Bessemer City 15
