Veteran John Waggoner Leads By Example

Senior A Strong Presence in Defensive Line Room

IOWA CITY, Iowa - John Waggoner isn’t a rah-rah guy in Iowa’s locker room. It doesn’t fit his personality.

“A lot of it just comes down to trying to lead by example,” said Waggoner, the Hawkeyes’ senior defensive end. “And that’s just not on the field. I think you can do that throughout your day.”

That doesn’t mean Waggoner can’t have a voice, or make an impact, on his teammates.

“Empty cans make the most noise,” defensive line coach Kelvin Bell said. “And John doesn’t say much. But he does not need to be up in front of the room, beating his chest. He just needs to be helping bring the next man along.”

Waggoner, who returns after starting all 14 games at left defensive end last season, has lettered three times at Iowa. That matches the number of times he’s been on the Dean’s List.

“I just think that comes from my parents (Julie and Brian) instilling in me that getting your degree is important, and focusing on school is important,” said the former Dowling prep standout. “Because at some point in time football will be over, and you’re going to have to get a real job.”

Waggoner will graduate in December with degrees in marketing and management. He’ll also have a minor in communications.

“As far as what I want to do, I’m interested in business strategy and big picture-type stuff,” he said. “Maybe some consulting, but I’m still wide open.”

Waggoner’s college football career has required patience. He redshirted in 2018, and saw limited duty the next two seasons before breaking through in a big way in 2021.

“It’s been steady, but it’s always been forward,” Bell said. “He’s battled his injuries (most notably a hamstring injury in 2020 and a pectoral muscle issue over the summer). But he’s fought his way back. There’s no question about the kid’s level of investment. I know this means a lot to him, going into his fifth year. I know he wants to have success. And I know the guys really look up to him.”

Waggoner made his climb to the starting lineup by using one word as his guide - trust.

“I think you just have to trust the process,” he said. “You might not see the results right away, but you have to trust that you’re doing the right thing and it’s getting you better. I also think you have to lean on people. There’s a lot of people in this (football) building, a lot of great resources. And you’ve got to use all of them.”

In truth, one of those great resources is Waggoner himself.

“With as much football as he’s played, and as long as he’s been in the room, he’s got a lot of answers to the test,” Bell said. “And I expect him to share them with the other guys.”

In Waggoner and fellow fifth-year seniors Noah Shannon and Joe Evans, Bell uses that experience to nurture his younger defensive linemen.

“Sometimes, my perspective is that I have to coach the room,” Bell said. “Where John excels at are those side conversations with the Aaron Graves’s, the Deonte Craigs and the Max Llewellyns.That type of impact is invaluable, because it helps the development of those guys. Those mini-conversations, I can’t get enough of them.”

Waggoner has always believed that hard work is the best way to go.

“If you come in and do things the right way, good things will come eventually,” he said. “I just try to focus on the daily process. And over time I feel like you can start to see a bigger trend upwards.”

Waggoner got his first taste of action as a redshirt freshman in 2019, getting limited snaps in 10 games. Each snap was valuable to his growth as a player.

“The first couple of times I got out there it was, “Whoa, this thing is moving now,’ ” he said. “There is a lot of adrenaline, the crow is going crazy and there is a lot going on. You try to slow your mind down, and focus on the little details.”

He got four more games of experience in 2020, then broke through with 14 starts in 2021. Waggoner finished with 25 tackles, 14 of them unassisted, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss. He also broke up three passes and had seven quarterback hurries.

Waggoner is one of several options Bell has across the defensive line. He’s coaching his group with a relay race in mind.

“You don’t want guys out there with their tongues wagging out,” Bell said. “You want guys to be the best they can be on every single snap. And that really takes an element of unselfishness for that young man to come off the field and allow somebody else to pick up where you left off. It’s like a relay. Pass the baton, and you’re going to get back in the game. But when you’re out there, I need you at your absolute best.”

Waggoner said that Bell’s track analogy has been part of a building process in the defensive line room this August.

“As someone who plays, when you have a guy that you know can come in and get you a blow and can give all-out effort, you can take your game to another level,” Waggoner said.

Individually, Waggoner has concentrated on getting step quicker to allow him to get the corner turned a little faster.

“The strength staff does a great job with us,” Waggoner said. “I try to take care of my body on and off the field. I’m trying to get faster and focus on my nutrition, too. Football wise, I’ve been working my hips both ways to try and get that corner turned a little bit quicker. Having fluid hips really helps.”