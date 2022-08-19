Christian Walker’s hot bat becoming indispensable part of Diamondbacks’ lineup

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker smiled and racked his memory, trying to come up with the day. He knew it had been a while, sometime before the All-Star break.

But he did not realize it had been quite so long — approaching three full months — since the last time the Diamondbacks played a game in which he was not in the starting lineup.

“That’s something I’m proud of,” Walker said. “That’s a cool nugget.”

Add it to the list of valuable contributions Walker has made for the Diamondbacks. Not only has he been the most consistent source of power and quality at-bats on the team and has ranked among the best defensive first basemen in the majors, Walker also has been a reliable and durable presence for manager Torey Lovullo.

Walker did not play on May 30 against the Atlanta Braves in a game the Diamondbacks won, 6-2. Since then, he had started 68 consecutive games entering Friday, 61 of those at first base, the other seven at designated hitter. He was in Friday’s lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals as the DH.

It is a noted change from last season, which did not go well for Walker on the injury front. It started with a bad omen of sorts during the third game of the season, when a low throw from Josh Rojas took a bad hop and left Walker with a black eye. One week later, he suffered an oblique strain, an injury that ultimately required two stints on the injured list and likely was the biggest reason for what turned out to be a down season.

“Coming off of last year, with not being healthy the whole season, it’s something I wanted to take seriously this year and really take pride in,” Walker said. “There’s two angles: One, it means I’m doing something good enough to earn a spot in the lineup every day. But to be able to keep my body in position to play every day, it makes me proud to do it.”

Walker hasn’t just been good enough to “earn” a spot in the lineup -- he has been so good that Lovullo admitted Friday he has had trouble finding him a day off. He said he considered giving him Friday off before settling on DH duties, adding that he will continue to “hunt” for a day.

“It’s hard to do,” Lovullo said, “when he’s a lot of the slug inside of your lineup.”

Lovullo said Walker’s presence in the lineup reminds him of when he used to have trouble pulling the trigger on days off for Paul Goldschmidt.

Another reason Lovullo has continued to pencil Walker’s name in is because his recent results: Over the past two weeks, Walker is 19 for 46 (.413) with four doubles, four homers and six walks. He has managed to raise his average from .199 to a more respectable .223.

While Walker’s batted-ball data has indicated all year that he has hit better than his average would suggest, he admits it has been nice to start to see it climb. He says his willingness to go the other way for singles more often in recent weeks is more a product of the way teams have been pitching him. He said he likes that he has been able to get hits not just on mistake pitches.

“I think part of priding myself on being a really good hitter is not having a homer-or-bust mentality,” he said. “When there’s a guy in scoring position or a guy on first, not just having all my eggs in the homer category. It’s not really an active thought, but it’s a general offensive shift to be ready when the mistake happens, but also don’t just only be in that camp.”

As for the grind of playing every day, he admits he is banged up but quickly adds, “We’re all banged up.” He said he tries to remain focused on things like his nutrition and his sleep schedule and credits the team’s training staff for helping him stay as fresh as possible.

While Lovullo believes days off are important, he believes Walker has kept himself in a good place from a physical perspective.

“He’s maintained,” Lovullo said. “He’s maintained his strength. He’s maintained his bat speed. I haven’t felt the need to (rest him).”

