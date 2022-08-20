ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Final preparations made ahead of 5th annual Golphstok

By Jason Takhtadjian
 3 days ago

PIERSON, Iowa (KCAU) – The final touches are being made for one of Woodbury County’s music festivals.

The 5th Annual Golphstok will fill the small town of Pierson with plenty of people looking for live music, food vendors, and a good time with loved ones.

The festival was founded back in 2018 as a way for people to make good will donations towards maintaining and preserving the Pierson Golf Course.

The festival founder, Loren Schieuer, hopes folks will make the most of their trip to Pierson.

“We’re trying to help the golf course, also we want to bring attention to our town and bring people into town because Pierson has a lot to offer, and we want to show them, and it’s just a good thing for the town. Brings a little revenue into town, brings awareness to our bars and grills that we have in town,” said Schieuer.

He also said preparations for Golphstok have taken up a lot of his time.

“We start preparing for the next year not too long after we end the previous year, so this has been an ongoing thing all year long. We had started out every couple of months, we’ll have some meetings and then it got, then every week, and now the last two weeks, well actually the last month, all I’ve worked on is Golphstok,” said Schieuer.

Golphstok is free to attend and gates will open at 1 p.m. on August 20.

