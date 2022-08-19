Read full article on original website
Jack
2d ago
Sister Jean has good genes. Add to that low stress, a positive happy attitude and a purpose in life. And she is loved by many.
Joan Conway
2d ago
Only if I could do it the way you are doing it would living that long look like a good idea. You are truly blessed. Happy Birthday Sister Jean at 103.
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
See the list of Chicago monuments a city advisory panel recommends should be taken downJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Wiener Circle throws viral boy a hot dog party
A viral moment at a baseball game comes to a happy ending for a young boy. It's a bit of a redemption story that all begins with a dropped hot dog.
pethelpful.com
Dog in Chicago Sweetly Crying for a Treat From the Pup Truck Has Us in Our Feelings
It's so hard to resist your pup when they really want something. Especially when they start to beg. TikTok creator @justmejess79 of Chicago, Illinois caught her pup Trey giving her "the face" (you know which one) recently and just knew she had to get it on camera. And now the adorable video has people online telling the mom to get her good boy a treat — ASAP.
PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show
As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
Homer Glen village trustee Nicole La Ha Zwiercan wins Mrs. America crown
A Homer Glen village trustee is the new Mrs. America. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan won the crown Saturday night in Las Vegas, competing against 51 national contestants.
fox32chicago.com
Silent Movies on the Porch at Pleasant Home in Oak Park is a fun way to spend a summer night
Pleasant Home Executive Director Sara Brown talks about their "Silent Movies on the Porch" series, which has its last summer showing on August 25. They also plan a spooky movie showing around Halloween.
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
"Tripping Billy" turning his love of pizza into raising awareness for rare disease that changed his life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finding a new lease on life through pizza. One Chicago man is sharing his story by the slice.Billy Zureikat, known as "Tripping Billy," is using food to raise awareness for a rare disease, and reinvent himself in the process.He turned the worst news of his life into the best time of his life.Inside Milly's Pizza In The Pan in Uptown, aprons are on and Billy Zureikat shares his recipe for the "Tripping Billy" pizza.His recipe is in some of the most popular pizza restaurants across the city, and celebrated on social media.We have been deliciously following his journey,...
Lady Gaga highlights mental health during recent performance at Wrigley Field
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mother Monster roared into the Windy City dazzling a crowd of thousands.Last Monday night, Lady Gaga performed in Chicago -- bringing her smash-hit music and a powerful message about mental health.The singer and actor performed "Hold My Hand" recently at Wrigley Field. While wowing the crowd with her new songs, non-stop energy, and mega-hits, she shared many moments where she empowered people, especially young people, when it comes to their mental health. That's the goal of the Born This Way Foundation. The singer started the foundation a decade ago with her mother.Born This Way Foundation Executive...
Eight Brides From A Family In Chicago Have Worn The Same Wedding Dress Purchased In 1950
Keeping long-lasting family traditions is significant, and it’s intriguing whenever you find one in this new world where it is rare to stay committed to a custom. One family in Chicago shows it is possible; eight brides across three generations have worn the same wedding dress in seventy-two years.
fox32chicago.com
Obama Foundation donates $15,000 to Englewood's Mr. Dad's Father's Club
CHICAGO - A West Englewood nonprofit just got some good news, and some big-name help. Mr. Dad's Father's Club is dedicated to male mentorship, and it’s getting a $15,000 grant from the Obama Foundation. The club’s founder, Joseph Williams, told FOX 32 Chicago about the group's ultimate goal.
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.
After being lost & abused for 5 years, modern technology helps bring Dottie home againTanya Ohanian/Facebook. When Tanya Ohanian got a call of a picked-up dog, she thought it was another stray. Little did she know that with the help of modern technology, a 5-year journey would end. Like most shelters, the Evanston Illinois Animal Shelter was a place for stray dogs and cats.
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
Foxtail on the Lake Replacing Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
This will serve as a sister restaurant to Downers Grove's the Foxtail
Blues Brothers fans pack Old Joliet Prison for first annual convention
JOLIET, Ill. - Thousands of Blues Brothers fans converged upon the Old Joliet Prison Friday night for the first annual Blues Brothers Con. Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi — standing in for his late brother John — will perform as the Blues Brothers to kick off the festival.
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Beast’ is an effective no-nonsense thriller
CHICAGO — Get ready for some white knuckling excitement in the new Idris Elba action movie “Beast.”. In the movie, Elba plays a recently widowed doctor and husband who brings his two young daughters back to the South African hometown village of his late-wife where they once lived, but an out of control lion is taking out humans.
Sunday Brunch: Hot water cornbread
Chef Brooks from 1308 Chicago joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make Hot water Cornbread. Check it out! 1308 Chicago 1308 Elston Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
fox32chicago.com
Chicago on pace for 6 times as many carjackings as eight years ago: report
CHICAGO - Chicago carjackings are on pace to rise again in 2022 after already dramatic increases in 2020 and 2021, trending towards a number that would be six times higher than just eight years ago. "The data on Chicago carjacking through the years, and especially through the first half of...
850wftl.com
Two women critically injured after getting sucked under a boat while lounging on float
CHICAGO– Two women have been critically injured after they were sucked under a boat while lounging on a float. The incident occurred Saturday around 5:00 p.m. the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan. Officials say a group of six to eight people were lounging on a flotation raft...
Healing circle honors 3 men killed in tragic Chicago hit-and-run outside South Side gay bar
The pub is one of the longest-serving Black gay bars in America and the National Black Justice Coalition is calling for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.
thechicagomachine.com
Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World
CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
