wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
WISN

Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions

Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Bus driver shortage still impacting Green Bay schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The nationwide shortage of school bus drivers may have started with the pandemic, but after 2 years, it is still a problem. There are more than a dozen job openings for drivers despite the school year starting on September 1. Lamers School Bus Operations...
Fox11online.com

Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Shooting Updated

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
whby.com

Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
wearegreenbay.com

Tasting for the Troops returns this fall

(WFRV) – Looking for a nice meal and supporting a great cause?. Well, Tasting for the Troops returns this fall in Appleton at the Grand Meridan. Nine wines and five food courses will be at the event. It helps the Veteran’s Village. Tasting for the Troops returns this...
wearegreenbay.com

Fisk Park basketball courts dedicated to Pastor L.C. Green

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay honored Pastor L.C. Green at a place he cared for deeply while surrounded by a community that he dedicated his life to making stronger. Pastor Green passed away in December at the age of 70. He was the pastor...
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wearegreenbay.com

GB police respond to 27 calls during Packers only home preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field was electric, but the Green Bay Police had a fairly quiet night. According to the Green Bay Police Department, it responded to 27 service calls during the first home game of the 2022 football season.
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh YMCA Tennis and Pickleball Center hosts open house

(WFRV) – Pickleball is growing in popularity, and a local center in Oshkosh is the perfect place to give it whack. The open house is from Monday through Thursday and there are Tennis and Pickleball activities. People can learn to play and the whole family is recommended to stop by.
wearegreenbay.com

Man wanted for Green Bay homicide arrested in Texas, second suspect still on the run

(WFRV) – One of two suspects in a Green Bay homicide was arrested nearly 1,500 away in Texas, while the second is still currently wanted. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the arrest of two people, one of which was wanted for a homicide in Green Bay. On August 20, authorities served a felony warrant in the 100 block of Candelite Drive in Ingram, Texas.
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: Packers musical has a saga, too

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – If you like to root for the Green Bay Packers, there’s a musical for you. The show called “Dad’s Season Tickets” is about your favorite team and more. Family and feuding and a glory year and Shakespeare and marriage and...

