wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay rugby team pulls 200,000-pound plane 12 feet in less than 12 seconds
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than two dozen teams from across northeast Wisconsin gathered in Appleton on Saturday to put some muscle behind their support for veterans. The Pulling for Honor event is a plane pull competition aimed at raising funds for Old Glory Honor Flight. This year, teams...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
WISN
Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions
Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
wearegreenbay.com
Bus driver shortage still impacting Green Bay schools
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The nationwide shortage of school bus drivers may have started with the pandemic, but after 2 years, it is still a problem. There are more than a dozen job openings for drivers despite the school year starting on September 1. Lamers School Bus Operations...
Fox11online.com
Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting Updated
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
whby.com
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
wearegreenbay.com
Tasting for the Troops returns this fall
(WFRV) – Looking for a nice meal and supporting a great cause?. Well, Tasting for the Troops returns this fall in Appleton at the Grand Meridan. Nine wines and five food courses will be at the event. It helps the Veteran’s Village. Tasting for the Troops returns this...
wearegreenbay.com
Fisk Park basketball courts dedicated to Pastor L.C. Green
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay honored Pastor L.C. Green at a place he cared for deeply while surrounded by a community that he dedicated his life to making stronger. Pastor Green passed away in December at the age of 70. He was the pastor...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Dousman Street in Green Bay temporarily closed
Dousman Street at the railroad crossing near the Fox River in Green Bay will be temporarily closed for railroad repair.
wearegreenbay.com
‘As I always say, the people here are warm’: Lil Jamaica celebrates 3 years in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-of-a-kind food truck and dine-in eatery in Green Bay rang in three years of delicious service in a special way. On Friday night, Wisconsinites gathered at Lil Jamaica, located at 1332 South Broadway Street, to help celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary – which was no easy feat.
wearegreenbay.com
GB police respond to 27 calls during Packers only home preseason game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field was electric, but the Green Bay Police had a fairly quiet night. According to the Green Bay Police Department, it responded to 27 service calls during the first home game of the 2022 football season.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh YMCA Tennis and Pickleball Center hosts open house
(WFRV) – Pickleball is growing in popularity, and a local center in Oshkosh is the perfect place to give it whack. The open house is from Monday through Thursday and there are Tennis and Pickleball activities. People can learn to play and the whole family is recommended to stop by.
wearegreenbay.com
Man wanted for Green Bay homicide arrested in Texas, second suspect still on the run
(WFRV) – One of two suspects in a Green Bay homicide was arrested nearly 1,500 away in Texas, while the second is still currently wanted. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the arrest of two people, one of which was wanted for a homicide in Green Bay. On August 20, authorities served a felony warrant in the 100 block of Candelite Drive in Ingram, Texas.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Packers musical has a saga, too
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – If you like to root for the Green Bay Packers, there’s a musical for you. The show called “Dad’s Season Tickets” is about your favorite team and more. Family and feuding and a glory year and Shakespeare and marriage and...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
