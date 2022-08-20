ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FOX 28 Spokane

Clarkston school students getting free breakfast and lunch this year

CLARKSTON, Wash. – Clarkston School District announced the implementation of a new program that allows every student to receive a free school breakfast and lunch every day of the school year. The school district says that they are now participating in the Community Eligibility Program, which allows students to...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program

LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
LAPWAI, ID
pullmanradio.com

University of Idaho’s Palousafest takes place this Saturday

University of Idaho’s Palousafest, presented by Spectrum, takes place this Saturday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. This is the welcome-back event of fall semester. New and returning students are invited to connect with student organizations, campus departments and local businesses/organizations at this annual street fair. Participants can enjoy live entertainment, snacks, games and more.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County 100% contained

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Wagner Road Fire is now 100% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m. The total acreage burned by the Wagner Road Fire remained steady at 7,381 on Saturday, according to a press release by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire remained 80% contained.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Moscow, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews respond to brushfire near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews are responding to a brush fire in a field near Phileo Lake and Cedar Roads, according to a Facebook post from Spokane County Fire District #3. You’re asked to stay clear of the fire so crews can get to work. FOX28 Spokane©
SPANGLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – A brush fire near Philleo Lake on south Cedar Rd. began around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) have arrived to fight it. According to SCFD3, the fire is in a field near the lake. Firefighters on...
SPANGLE, WA
KREM2

Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes

As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY

Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near

VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
VALLEYFORD, WA
