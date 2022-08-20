Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Clarkston school students getting free breakfast and lunch this year
CLARKSTON, Wash. – Clarkston School District announced the implementation of a new program that allows every student to receive a free school breakfast and lunch every day of the school year. The school district says that they are now participating in the Community Eligibility Program, which allows students to...
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho’s Palousafest takes place this Saturday
University of Idaho’s Palousafest, presented by Spectrum, takes place this Saturday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. This is the welcome-back event of fall semester. New and returning students are invited to connect with student organizations, campus departments and local businesses/organizations at this annual street fair. Participants can enjoy live entertainment, snacks, games and more.
FOX 28 Spokane
Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County 100% contained
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Wagner Road Fire is now 100% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m. The total acreage burned by the Wagner Road Fire remained steady at 7,381 on Saturday, according to a press release by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire remained 80% contained.
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews respond to brushfire near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews are responding to a brush fire in a field near Phileo Lake and Cedar Roads, according to a Facebook post from Spokane County Fire District #3. You’re asked to stay clear of the fire so crews can get to work. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – A brush fire near Philleo Lake on south Cedar Rd. began around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) have arrived to fight it. According to SCFD3, the fire is in a field near the lake. Firefighters on...
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
KLEWTV
Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes
As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
KXLY
Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
eastidahonews.com
Man on tractor dies after crashing into canal following medical emergency, police say
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:42 p.m., on Rosenau Road near Stout Road in Latah County. A Peterbilt tractor, driven by a 71-year-old male from Boise, was traveling southbound on Rosenau...
KHQ Right Now
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near
VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
