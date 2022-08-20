ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Briar Cliff Football charged up to continue culture building in 2nd year of LaDage era

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aTdu_0hO7Zk8T00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of Briar Cliff Athletics)- The Briar Cliff football team open the 2022 season with four of their first five games played at Memorial Field. With young playmakers returning on both sides of the ball, the Chargers look to build off last year’s 3-8 record in Coach LaDage’s second year as the head coach.

Luke Davies is back under center for the Charger offense, after throwing for the third most yards (2,270) in the GPAC last season. A mark that was good for second in the BC record book for passing yards in a single season. The offensive line is highlighted by sophomore Isiah Williams, who was a staple for the Charger line last season and is joined by newcomer Darius Thomas.

The Chargers return their top-four receivers from last season in Aaron Okoro, Tim Brown, Kobe Johnson and Spencer George. The group is led by second team all-GPAC selection Aaron Okoro who led the team with 736 yards on 46 catches. Okoro closed out the final four games of the season on a high note by averaging 105.8 yards and seven catches per game. In Brown’s freshman season, he had team highs in catches (52) and receiving touchdowns (5). Johnson and George combined for 669 yards on 46 catches. Joining the young receiving core is freshman tight end Steven Whiting.

Sophomores Asante Anglin and E’mond Pittman look to man the backfield for the Cliff. Anglin totaled 245 rushing yards in six games. Anglin, a shifty back from South Bend, Indiana, flashed his potential in his freshman season with a three-game stretch where he averaged just under 60 yards per game on 4.07 yards per carry.

The Charger defense returns its top tackler in Brett Tinker from a season ago, and their top defensive end in MJ Montgomery. Tinker led BC with 86 tackles (49 solo) to go with 6.0 tackles for a loss and two sacks. Montgomery led the Cliff in tackles for a loss with 10.5 and sacks with 6.0. Joining Tinker at linebacker is Brayden Pommier-Williams, who notched 49 tackles in his freshman season and newcomer Winston Gassant. The defensive back group is led by senior Patrick Gassant Jr. and Antonio Brown Jr. who appeared in all 11 games for BC as a freshman.

Coach LaDage enters his second season as the head coach of the Charger football team. The Blue and Gold will open the season against Waldorf Saturday, August 27 at Memorial Field. The Chargers are 4-3 all-time against the Warriors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

TWO-A-DAYS: Hartington-Newcastle

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After finishing 3-5 last season, the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats are looking to flip the script this year. Although the Wildcats did not have the best season a year ago, they feel it was a productive one. With plenty of underclassmen on the roster, it gave them the ability to receive high-level reps […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

X’s can’t catch Goldeyes in series finale

Sioux City, IA – The Winnipeg Goldeyes took the series finale and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Sioux City Explorers by downing the X’s 6-1.  Sioux City jumped out to a first inning lead with Danny Amaral leading the frame off with a single and advancing to third on a wild pitch and […]
KCAU 9 News

Two-A-Days: OA-BCIG Falcons

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Following back to back Class 2A State titles and perfect seasons in 2019 and 2020, ending the year with a loss took some getting used to for the Odebolt-Arthur Battle Creek-Ida Grove Falcons. But for a program built upon recent prestige, the team knows its a feeling they don’t want […]
IDA GROVE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two-A-Days: Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Coming off three straight State semifinal appearances, Remsen St. Mary’s have become a mainstay in 8-man football, and are showing no signs of slowing down. The 2020 8-man State champs went 11-1 overall with an undefeated mark in the regular season in 2021, ending up a touchdown shy of a […]
REMSEN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Football
KCAU 9 News

Pro bull rider Mason Moody finding success on the saddle

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Many people would think twice about riding a bull, but it’s become a passion for the last 10 years for South Dakota native Mason Moody. The 19-year-old was introduced to the sport of rodeo by his three sisters at the age of 9. From there, he’d compete in a number […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29

THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Athletics#Charged Up#American Football#Briar Cliff Football#Bc
kynt1450.com

Riverboat Days a Huge Success For Yankton

Riverboat Days 2022 took the Yankton community by storm over the weekend. The event saw food and art vendors, the Riverboat Days Parade, fireworks, and live musical performances by Colt Ford and Saving Abel. Riverboat Days Official Katie Greene says that the weekend was a huge success. Greene also says...
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Tech firm Sterling blossoms in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Sterling's headquarters in North Sioux City is just about 1,700 miles to the east of the digital brain-trust in Silicon Valley. And it's roughly 1,200 miles west of the majority of its clients in Washington, D.C. But the husband-and-wife team who control the tech firm say...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS TO HOST PREVIEW NIGHT FOR FAMILIES

SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS RETURN TO CLASSES TUESDAY, BUT PARENTS AND STUDENTS CAN VISIT THEIR SCHOOL, MEET THEIR TEACHERS AND DROP OFF SCHOOL SUPPLIES THIS EVENING. A SNEAK PEEK FOR PRE SCHOOL, TRANSITIONAL KINDERGARTEN AND KINDERGARTEN WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 4 P.M. UNTIL 6 P.M. STUDENTS AND PARENTS IN...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more

SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER. 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD. NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE,...
LAUREL, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy