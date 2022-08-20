Briar Cliff Football charged up to continue culture building in 2nd year of LaDage era

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of Briar Cliff Athletics)- The Briar Cliff football team open the 2022 season with four of their first five games played at Memorial Field. With young playmakers returning on both sides of the ball, the Chargers look to build off last year’s 3-8 record in Coach LaDage’s second year as the head coach.

Luke Davies is back under center for the Charger offense, after throwing for the third most yards (2,270) in the GPAC last season. A mark that was good for second in the BC record book for passing yards in a single season. The offensive line is highlighted by sophomore Isiah Williams, who was a staple for the Charger line last season and is joined by newcomer Darius Thomas.

The Chargers return their top-four receivers from last season in Aaron Okoro, Tim Brown, Kobe Johnson and Spencer George. The group is led by second team all-GPAC selection Aaron Okoro who led the team with 736 yards on 46 catches. Okoro closed out the final four games of the season on a high note by averaging 105.8 yards and seven catches per game. In Brown’s freshman season, he had team highs in catches (52) and receiving touchdowns (5). Johnson and George combined for 669 yards on 46 catches. Joining the young receiving core is freshman tight end Steven Whiting.

Sophomores Asante Anglin and E’mond Pittman look to man the backfield for the Cliff. Anglin totaled 245 rushing yards in six games. Anglin, a shifty back from South Bend, Indiana, flashed his potential in his freshman season with a three-game stretch where he averaged just under 60 yards per game on 4.07 yards per carry.

The Charger defense returns its top tackler in Brett Tinker from a season ago, and their top defensive end in MJ Montgomery. Tinker led BC with 86 tackles (49 solo) to go with 6.0 tackles for a loss and two sacks. Montgomery led the Cliff in tackles for a loss with 10.5 and sacks with 6.0. Joining Tinker at linebacker is Brayden Pommier-Williams, who notched 49 tackles in his freshman season and newcomer Winston Gassant. The defensive back group is led by senior Patrick Gassant Jr. and Antonio Brown Jr. who appeared in all 11 games for BC as a freshman.

Coach LaDage enters his second season as the head coach of the Charger football team. The Blue and Gold will open the season against Waldorf Saturday, August 27 at Memorial Field. The Chargers are 4-3 all-time against the Warriors.

