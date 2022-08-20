Read full article on original website
Brian Durkin Appointed CFO of Positive Physicians Holdings
BERWYN, PA — Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PPHI), the holding company of Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Positive Professionals Management LLC, announced the recent promotion of Mr. Brian J. Durkin to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Durkin will also continue to serve as Treasurer. Mark J. Keyser had been serving as the Company’s Interim CFO and is expected to remain with the Company in a consulting role. This appointment was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on August 15, 2022.
eMoney Advisor Appoints Susan McKenna to CEO
RADNOR, PA — eMoney Advisor (eMoney announced the recent appointment of Susan McKenna to CEO by its Board of Directors. Previously serving as interim CEO and head of marketing and sales since March 2022, McKenna began her new role as CEO on Monday, Aug. 15. “Susan has been a...
EverVet Partners with Freeman Spogli & Co. to Accelerate Growth
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — EverVet Partners announced its recent partnership with Freeman Spogli & Co. Freeman Spogli’s investment will help accelerate EverVet’s growth through strategic partnerships with veterinarians and further enhance the Company’s operational initiatives, veterinarian recruiting efforts and technology. The Company’s existing investor Tailwind Capital will continue to support the Company and will be an equal partner with Freeman Spogli following the transaction. Joe Luceri (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer), Len Podolsky (Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer) and the EverVet management team will remain shareholders and will continue to lead the Company’s day-to-day operations. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Spark Dental Management Ranks No. 699 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List
WEST CHESTER, PA — Inc. magazine revealed that Spark Dental Management was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 699 overall and 42nd among companies in the Health Services category. This is the fifth year that an affiliate group of Spark Dental Management was included in this prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Vanguard Launches Global Decarbonization Fund
VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard recently announced its plans to launch Vanguard Global Environmental Opportunities Stock Fund. The actively managed fund will hold a concentrated portfolio of companies that both are involved in the process of decarbonization and derive at least half of their revenue from activities deemed by the fund’s advisor to contribute positively to environmental change. The fund will be managed by Ninety One, an experienced active investment manager with a proven track record in environmental, decarbonization, and global investing.
MRO Makes Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year
NORRISTOWN, PA — MRO announcedit ranked No. 4838 on Inc. magazine’s 2022 annual Inc. 5000—an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. MRO’s appearance...
L2 Capital Appoints David Casey and Mara Motherway to Orion Talent’s Board of Managers
DEVON, PA — L2 Capital, a lower-middle-market private equity firm invested in Orion Talent, a provider of military, diversity, and RPO solutions, has announced the recent appointment of diversity expert David Casey and public policy authority Mara Motherway to the company’s board of managers. Unwavering advocates for military talent, David and Mara are both Veterans and bring to Orion Talent accomplished histories in organizational leadership. Their experience and insights will help guide Orion’s growth as a leading provider of diversity hiring solutions.
Passage Bio Announces Inducement Grants
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced it has granted inducement awards to new employees. Passage Bio reportedly granted options to purchase 54,000 shares of common stock to these employees as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $2.20 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio’s common stock on August 15, 2022, the grant date of the options.
The CCIU’s Practical Nursing Program Ranked One of The Best Nursing Schools in Pennsylvania
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Nursing Schools Almanac ranked the Chester County Intermediate Unit’s (CCIU) Practical Nursing Program (PNP) as one of the best nursing schools in Pennsylvania for the second year in a row. In 2022, data was collected from approximately 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Of...
Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
Philadelphia Planning a 33-Acre Wetland Mitigation Development Project in FDR Park
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction Returns
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction returns on October 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park with a list of biddable items to be released soon, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The auction is back for the first time...
Debt Relief Scam Victims Get Money Back from FTC
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly sending 14,521 checks totaling more than $822,000 to borrowers who lost money to a student loan debt-relief scheme that operated under the name Student Advocates. Consumers who receive checks should cash them within 90 days, as indicated on the check....
Salvadoran Man Indicted for Illegal Reentry, Caught in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Balmoth Alberto Caceres-Henriquez, age 36, of Sonsonate, El Salvador, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on illegal reentry charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
Baltimore Man Sentenced for Providing Contraband to Federal Inmates in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Dwight Smith, age 48, of Baltimore, Maryland was sentenced Friday to 18 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for attempting to provide contraband to inmates at the Federal Correctional Center, Allenwood.
Busted! Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to $3.8 Million Fraud
PITTSBURGH, PA — A suburban Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of bank fraud and money laundering, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Randy Frasinelli, age 66, of Scott Township, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Tuesday, August 16th, to two counts before United States District Judge W....
Man Wanted for Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult
BRISTOL, PA — Bristol Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Gregory Savage. The 61-year-old man is wanted for financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person. He faces charges including Access Device Fraud, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Unlawful Use of Computer, and Computer Trespass.
Oregon Man Sentenced for Threatening Pennsylvania School
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Harvey Dulgar, age 28, of Salem, Oregon was sentenced Friday to 12 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for making interstate threats. According to United...
Federal Inmate Sentenced for Possessing an iPhone in Prison
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 17, 2022, Christopher Edwards, age 51, was sentenced to two months imprisonment and a $25 special assessment by Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle for possessing an iPhone in prison. The sentence will run consecutively to Edwards’ current federal sentence for trafficking cocaine and cocaine base in Easton, Pennsylvania. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Prisons sanctioned Edwards by disallowing 41 days of good time, placing Edwards in disciplinary segregation for 45 days, and suspending Edwards’ phone privileges for 14 months.
Home Buying Competition Heats Up for Lowest-Priced Homes
SEATTLE, WA — As home-buying demand cools from the record pace of 2021, competition is now hottest for the lowest-priced homes as mounting affordability obstacles stretch buyers’ budgets, a new Zillow analysis finds. Throughout most of the pandemic, buyers shopping in the middle and top price tiers faced...
