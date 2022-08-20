CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — EverVet Partners announced its recent partnership with Freeman Spogli & Co. Freeman Spogli’s investment will help accelerate EverVet’s growth through strategic partnerships with veterinarians and further enhance the Company’s operational initiatives, veterinarian recruiting efforts and technology. The Company’s existing investor Tailwind Capital will continue to support the Company and will be an equal partner with Freeman Spogli following the transaction. Joe Luceri (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer), Len Podolsky (Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer) and the EverVet management team will remain shareholders and will continue to lead the Company’s day-to-day operations. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO