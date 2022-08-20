With Brooklyn Nets training camp set to start on Sept. 27, it appears increasingly likely that Kyrie Irving will remain a Net. Amid reports that Irving and Kevin Durant have been working out together in California, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday, “[S]ources with knowledge of the situation say [Irving] has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason. Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO