HS football preview, 2022: Shore Conference American Division
HS football preview, 2022: Ranking N.J.’s Top 75 players just days before opening kickoff
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season kicks off just a few days from now, so it seems like a perfect time to unveil the state’s Top 75 players as selected by the NJ.com staff. First, though, a little explanation as to how we go about such a...
Rutgers’ multi-sport standout will focus on football, drop wrestling ... for now
Kyonte Hamilton arrived at Rutgers hoping to be one of the school’s rare multi-sport athletes in football and wrestling. Now, the sophomore is focusing on the gridiron only. After appearing in one tournament last winter, Hamilton plans on ending his wrestling career to focus on football full time, according to Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale. Goodale spoke with Hamilton and football coach Greg Schiano about the new plan.
Mets infield prospect named Player of the Week
Rutgers will turn to an experienced duo in the frontcourt this season
Rutgers basketball will have a different look in the way it plays games and distributes minutes this season. Looking ahead, the low post ideally belongs to junior center Cliff Omoruyi while head coach Steve Pikiell will sprinkle players around him as a lot of options exist when it comes to formulating lineups.
Here’s where Rutgers football stands in final ESPN SP+ preseason rankings, projections
The final SP+ preseason projections released by ESPN on Sunday ahead of the 2022 season were not too kind to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are ranked 80th nationally according to the metric, which weighs returning production, recent recruiting and recent history. The rankings also project Rutgers to earn 4.2 total wins, two of which in their non-conference slate.
Rutgers in NFL: Buccaneers’ Olakunle Fatukasi, Titans’ Tre Avery shine as preseason roster crunch continues
Two former Rutgers players on the offensive side have been getting plenty of buzz during their first NFL training camp this month, but it was two rookie defensive players who shined the brightest in the second week of the preseason. Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, who led the Scarlet Knights in tackles...
What channel is the Jets game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets
The New York Jets, led by corner back Sauce Gardner, face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, August 22, 2022 (8/22/22) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which carry ESPN. Here’s...
Devils’ Lindy Ruff feels his job security is safe ahead of 2022-23 NHL season
Entering his 22nd year as a head coach in the NHL, Devils coach Lindy Ruff has never felt more confident. Despite a disappointing 46-76-16 record in his first two seasons with New Jersey, Ruff believes his job is safe. As several top free agent coaches hit the market this offseason –– Bruce Cassidy, Rick Bowness, Paul Maurice and Barry Trotz, to name a few –– Ruff never felt anxious about being replaced.
NBA rumors: Nets planning to keep Kyrie Irving as training camp approaches
With Brooklyn Nets training camp set to start on Sept. 27, it appears increasingly likely that Kyrie Irving will remain a Net. Amid reports that Irving and Kevin Durant have been working out together in California, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday, “[S]ources with knowledge of the situation say [Irving] has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason. Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources.
As Yankees’ season falls apart, here’s what gives fans hope
If you took a poll of Yankees fans — and, after all, that’s what the booing of owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman on Sunday was — many would admit they expect this season to end badly. The Yankees, once on a record pace for...
Yankees, Mets lineups Monday: Gleyber Torres sits, Domingo German vs. Max Scherzer (9/22/22)
NEW YORK — Here are the lineups between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium in the Subway Series on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Yankees righty Domingo German (1-2, 4.45 ERA) will face Mets righty Max Scherzer (9-2, 2.15 ERA)
MLB insider wonders: Would a Yankees’ ‘flameout’ make it easier for Aaron Judge to leave?
Trying to read Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is like deciphering grandma’s arthritic handwriting: You think you know what message says, but you’re just not sure — and you don’t want to kill her by bringing home the wrong prescription. So, which Judge should we see —...
Rooftop is Finally Open at Felina in Ridgewood
Felina, the restaurant and bar in Ridgewood, has opened it’s long awaited rooftop. The restaurant, which opened back in early 2019, has plans to open a rooftop as part of it’s original offerings. No one has to wait any longer as they’ve launched La Terrazza, which includes a...
Yankees injury updates: Giancarlo Stanton return plan set; Latest on Clay Holmes, Zack Britton, more
NEW YORK — This past weekend was a bad one for the health of the Yankees’ bullpen, which has two more injured arms after previously losing Chad Green and Michael King to season-ending arm surgeries. Righty Albert Abreu had another disappointing outing in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the...
Shore church extends welcoming attitude to LGBTQ teens | Faith Matters
Nine boys invaded my invisible circle of quiet on the beach in Manasquan last week. As the last one joined the group, the largest among them said to that boy so all could hear, “You’re wearing white socks on the beach! What are you gay?” The ridiculed boy stayed silent the whole time they were together.
Yankees’ Domingo German outduels Mets’ Max Scherzer in huge win | Rapid reaction
NEW YORK — For weeks, it seemed the Best in New York City crown belonged in Queens. Not so fast, the Yankees just said. Facing Mets righty Max Scherzer, Domingo German was undeterred, outdueling the future Hall of Famer in a 4-2 win in front of a raucous crowd of 48,760 at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom may not get Subway Series start against Yankees
Injuries have a knack of throwing a wrench in the plans. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this case, the New York Mets pitching rotation has been affected. Taijuan Walker exited Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves after just two innings with back spasms. He missed what was supposed to be a start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
Ida floods closed N.J. park zoo. Now county is moving animals out of its other 2.
Close to a year since flooding from Tropical Storm Ida sparked enough outcry to close a small Piscataway zoo, Middlesex County is now in the process of relocating animals from its other two remaining “havens,” officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Thursday. In April, the Middlesex County...
