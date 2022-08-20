ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresskill, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers’ multi-sport standout will focus on football, drop wrestling ... for now

Kyonte Hamilton arrived at Rutgers hoping to be one of the school’s rare multi-sport athletes in football and wrestling. Now, the sophomore is focusing on the gridiron only. After appearing in one tournament last winter, Hamilton plans on ending his wrestling career to focus on football full time, according to Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale. Goodale spoke with Hamilton and football coach Greg Schiano about the new plan.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Cresskill, NJ
Cresskill, NJ
Cresskill, NJ
Rutgers will turn to an experienced duo in the frontcourt this season

Rutgers basketball will have a different look in the way it plays games and distributes minutes this season. Looking ahead, the low post ideally belongs to junior center Cliff Omoruyi while head coach Steve Pikiell will sprinkle players around him as a lot of options exist when it comes to formulating lineups.
Here’s where Rutgers football stands in final ESPN SP+ preseason rankings, projections

The final SP+ preseason projections released by ESPN on Sunday ahead of the 2022 season were not too kind to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are ranked 80th nationally according to the metric, which weighs returning production, recent recruiting and recent history. The rankings also project Rutgers to earn 4.2 total wins, two of which in their non-conference slate.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Kevin Quinn
Devils’ Lindy Ruff feels his job security is safe ahead of 2022-23 NHL season

Entering his 22nd year as a head coach in the NHL, Devils coach Lindy Ruff has never felt more confident. Despite a disappointing 46-76-16 record in his first two seasons with New Jersey, Ruff believes his job is safe. As several top free agent coaches hit the market this offseason –– Bruce Cassidy, Rick Bowness, Paul Maurice and Barry Trotz, to name a few –– Ruff never felt anxious about being replaced.
NEWARK, NJ
NBA rumors: Nets planning to keep Kyrie Irving as training camp approaches

With Brooklyn Nets training camp set to start on Sept. 27, it appears increasingly likely that Kyrie Irving will remain a Net. Amid reports that Irving and Kevin Durant have been working out together in California, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday, “[S]ources with knowledge of the situation say [Irving] has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason. Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources.
BROOKLYN, NY
Rooftop is Finally Open at Felina in Ridgewood

Felina, the restaurant and bar in Ridgewood, has opened it’s long awaited rooftop. The restaurant, which opened back in early 2019, has plans to open a rooftop as part of it’s original offerings. No one has to wait any longer as they’ve launched La Terrazza, which includes a...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Mets’ Jacob deGrom may not get Subway Series start against Yankees

Injuries have a knack of throwing a wrench in the plans. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this case, the New York Mets pitching rotation has been affected. Taijuan Walker exited Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves after just two innings with back spasms. He missed what was supposed to be a start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
QUEENS, NY
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring

Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
