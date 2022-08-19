ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR



kpic

Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, Quiet Mountain fires contained

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, and Quiet Mountain fires are now contained, Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Monday afternoon. "Firefighters continued to work throughout [Sunday] evening and have achieved 100% containment on all known incidents," DFPA stated. In the last week, DFPA has responded and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Reedsport Water Dept. responds to line break on Crestview Access Road

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Crestview Access Road. Residents in the area will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as...
REEDSPORT, OR
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire grows to 7,000 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge has grown to 7,012 acres and remains 0% contained. Fire officials report the fire was active within the perimeter Sunday afternoon due to higher-than-normal temperatures and lower relative humidity. Crews utilized "careful aerial firing" in the...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Firefighters extinguish fire near Powers

POWERS, Ore. — According to the Coos Forest Protective Association, Firefighters from CFPA, Powers RFD, Myrtle Point RFD, and US Forest Service responded to a report of a fire just north of Powers on Saturday afternoon. "The fire, which was burning in grass and brush on a steep hillside,...
POWERS, OR
kpic

Coos County takes possession of lot used for illegal homeless camping

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In recent weeks, North Bend city officials have cracked down on illegal homeless camping. Now Coos County is making a move to help in that effort. Once home to a gas station, this vacant lot in North Bend became host to illegal homeless campers, but Coos County is doing its part to stop it.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Firefighters gaining advantage over Lightning Caused Fires

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters are gaining control over majority of the recent lighting caused fires in the Umpqua National Forest. The Forest Service says two fires have been contained and three have been controlled. “A ’Contained’ fire is signifying that a line has been completed around the fire and...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Telephone outage affecting 9-1-1 service

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been notified of a telephone outage can possibly affect the local residents affected to dial 9-1-1 from landline telephones. According to deputies, households within the community of Days Creek and the surrounding area have been identified as being impacted...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

63-year-old Douglas County man located, confirmed to be safe

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett has been located outside of the search area, the Douglas County Sheriff's office said Monday. "A deputy with the Sheriff's Office has contacted Mr. Garrett who is confirmed to be safe," DCSO said. "Out of respect for his privacy and wishes, no additional details will be released."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
