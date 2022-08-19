Read full article on original website
kpic
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, Quiet Mountain fires contained
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, and Quiet Mountain fires are now contained, Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Monday afternoon. "Firefighters continued to work throughout [Sunday] evening and have achieved 100% containment on all known incidents," DFPA stated. In the last week, DFPA has responded and...
Reedsport Water Dept. responds to line break on Crestview Access Road
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Crestview Access Road. Residents in the area will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as...
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 7,000 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge has grown to 7,012 acres and remains 0% contained. Fire officials report the fire was active within the perimeter Sunday afternoon due to higher-than-normal temperatures and lower relative humidity. Crews utilized "careful aerial firing" in the...
Firefighters extinguish fire near Powers
POWERS, Ore. — According to the Coos Forest Protective Association, Firefighters from CFPA, Powers RFD, Myrtle Point RFD, and US Forest Service responded to a report of a fire just north of Powers on Saturday afternoon. "The fire, which was burning in grass and brush on a steep hillside,...
Coos County takes possession of lot used for illegal homeless camping
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In recent weeks, North Bend city officials have cracked down on illegal homeless camping. Now Coos County is making a move to help in that effort. Once home to a gas station, this vacant lot in North Bend became host to illegal homeless campers, but Coos County is doing its part to stop it.
Coos Fire Protective Association increases fire danger level to 'high'
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has increased the fire danger level to "high" effective Tuesday, August 23 due to high temperatures and worsening fuel conditions across southern Oregon. CFPA says live fuels are at the point where they are available for fire to burn,...
Firefighters gaining advantage over Lightning Caused Fires
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters are gaining control over majority of the recent lighting caused fires in the Umpqua National Forest. The Forest Service says two fires have been contained and three have been controlled. “A ’Contained’ fire is signifying that a line has been completed around the fire and...
Telephone outage affecting 9-1-1 service
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been notified of a telephone outage can possibly affect the local residents affected to dial 9-1-1 from landline telephones. According to deputies, households within the community of Days Creek and the surrounding area have been identified as being impacted...
63-year-old Douglas County man located, confirmed to be safe
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett has been located outside of the search area, the Douglas County Sheriff's office said Monday. "A deputy with the Sheriff's Office has contacted Mr. Garrett who is confirmed to be safe," DCSO said. "Out of respect for his privacy and wishes, no additional details will be released."
Jackson County Sheriff's Office teams with DA for 'Town Hall'-style meetings with locals
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is partnering with the District Attorney’s (DA) office, and Code Enforcement to conduct five “Town Hall” style community meetings throughout the County starting September 1. These meetings will give local community members a chance to talk...
'He will never be forgotten' Southern Oregon wildland firefighter remembered
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Family and friends are remembering the Southern Oregon wildland firefighter for his kindness after he died while fighting the Rum Creek fire in Josephine County. On Thursday, 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died after being hit by a tree while working as a contracted...
Authorities address community questions regarding illegal marijuana seizures
Josephine County, Ore. — At the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council meeting on August 11, a request was made to Josephine County Sheriff's Office to explain why illegal marijuana that has been seized by law enforcement cannot be sold legally to support or fund law enforcement. "Many of our...
