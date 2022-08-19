Read full article on original website
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe Lantern
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel Maven
countynewsonline.org
Hines continues a family tradition
GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
Humane Society of Greater Dayton offers Clear the Shelter specials
One couple who adopted a dog from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton says there was no doubt that “Jeffrey" was the missing piece of their family.
dayton.com
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
VIDEO: Richmond officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
dayton.com
Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield
Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
dayton.com
Prehistoric fun: Life-sized dinosaurs at Dayton Convention Center this weekend
Families in the Dayton area will have the opportunity this weekend to see realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at the Dayton Convention Center. Dinosaur Adventure will take guests back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WDTN
“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
WLWT 5
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
Honor Flight Dayton returns to the skies after 2 year break
DAYTON — Starting next weekend Honor Flight Dayton will be flying veterans to national memorials again after being on pause due to the pandemic. The program will be having its first trip on Aug. 27, and they are looking for people to welcome back our WWII, Korean, and Vietnam heroes.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Sweet Corn Festival happening in Fairborn this weekend
The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn's Community Park this weekend.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
dayton.com
Community survey names Delco Park among Kettering’s most popular parks
The City of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts (PRCA) Department has published the results of this year’s community survey including a list of most popular parks and favorite amenities. The department asked the community about its overall satisfaction with services, communications, programs and amenities, among other aspects. Here...
miamivalleytoday.com
WM Fire Department hosts annual waffle sale
WEST MILTON- Members of the West Milton Volunteer Fire Department continued a local tradition of over 60 years on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting their annual Fireman’s Waffle Sale to help fund the purchase of firefighting equipment. “We’ve been doing this since the mid 50’s,” assistant chief Nathan Dewey said....
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled
LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
countynewsonline.org
Thank the people who are there, so you can enjoy the fair.
What comes first to mind when people think of and/or visit the Great Darke County Fair?. Depending on your interests: the kids who proudly display their animals or their products, the vendors, the many events, the rides, the music in the gazebo, the concerts and, last but not least, fair food! And the list might be even longer…
Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Moraine Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just after 5:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police dispatch. >>Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield.
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022
Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.
