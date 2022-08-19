ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countynewsonline.org

Hines continues a family tradition

GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd

The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Springfield, OH
Entertainment
City
Springfield, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
dayton.com

Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield

Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Prehistoric fun: Life-sized dinosaurs at Dayton Convention Center this weekend

Families in the Dayton area will have the opportunity this weekend to see realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at the Dayton Convention Center. Dinosaur Adventure will take guests back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Springfield Local Schools
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Community survey names Delco Park among Kettering’s most popular parks

The City of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts (PRCA) Department has published the results of this year’s community survey including a list of most popular parks and favorite amenities. The department asked the community about its overall satisfaction with services, communications, programs and amenities, among other aspects. Here...
KETTERING, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

WM Fire Department hosts annual waffle sale

WEST MILTON- Members of the West Milton Volunteer Fire Department continued a local tradition of over 60 years on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting their annual Fireman’s Waffle Sale to help fund the purchase of firefighting equipment. “We’ve been doing this since the mid 50’s,” assistant chief Nathan Dewey said....
WEST MILTON, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled

LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
LIMA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Thank the people who are there, so you can enjoy the fair.

What comes first to mind when people think of and/or visit the Great Darke County Fair?. Depending on your interests: the kids who proudly display their animals or their products, the vendors, the many events, the rides, the music in the gazebo, the concerts and, last but not least, fair food! And the list might be even longer…
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022

Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy