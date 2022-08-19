ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing. Hachey and his family […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lower Macungie Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Macungie, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lower Macungie Township, PA
MyChesCo

Man Wanted by Warrington Township Police Department

WARRINGTON, PA — The Warrington Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Carlos Santiago III. He is wanted on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence, and possession of Marijuana. Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman granted the warrant on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Missing Person from Luzerne County

UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Brown Hair#911#Aster#Velcro
WGAL

Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash

A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees

AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
ALLENTOWN, PA
therecord-online.com

Five hurt in Saturday night Centre Hall Mountain head-on crash

SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA – Five people were injured in a head-on crash on the Centre Hall Mountain (Route 144) Saturday night, the mishap closing the roadway for more than four hours. According to a release from Spring Township police, the accident took place just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Upon...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Person killed, another wounded by gunfire in Reading

READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy. The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near West Elm Street. Two people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said. One of the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Bensalem Police Seize $1.3 Million in Fentanyl

BENSALEM, PA — The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit (SIU) along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. After a 3 month investigation, Bensalem SIU along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy