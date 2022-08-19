Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Dive teams search for man reported missing while camping with family
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Authorities searched a remote waterway at the Luzerne-Schuylkill county border for a missing man. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in the area of the 500 block of Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, state police said. When his family woke up early Sunday,...
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing. Hachey and his family […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead. Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide...
Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago. Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7. Police...
fox29.com
Police investigating spate of overnight vehicle thefts in Bensalem
Police in Bensalem are investigating a string of vehicle thefts that all happened in the same night. Investigators believe the thefts could be related, and so far have only made arrests in connection to one of the four incidents.
MyChesCo
Man Wanted by Warrington Township Police Department
WARRINGTON, PA — The Warrington Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Carlos Santiago III. He is wanted on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence, and possession of Marijuana. Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman granted the warrant on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
fox29.com
Police locate Range Rover after bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A bicyclist is fighting for his life after police say he was struck by a vehicle that kept driving early Monday morning. Two people were riding their bikes near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues around 1 a.m. when a vehicle reportedly hit one of the bikes, splitting it in half and throwing the bicyclist several feet.
Missing Person from Luzerne County
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
Pennsylvania State Police plan DUI checkpoint, increased patrols in coming days
Pennsylvania State Police will set up a DUI checkpoint in the coming days in Northampton County and plan more patrols near a car show in Lehigh County, a news release says. The Bethlehem barracks will run the checkpoint sometime between Saturday and Aug. 30, Trooper Nathan Branosky said. “A sobriety...
WGAL
Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash
A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Allentown Double-Shooting: Police
A 28-year-old man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on South 15th Street and Union Street found two men with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Allentown police said. Both...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
therecord-online.com
Five hurt in Saturday night Centre Hall Mountain head-on crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA – Five people were injured in a head-on crash on the Centre Hall Mountain (Route 144) Saturday night, the mishap closing the roadway for more than four hours. According to a release from Spring Township police, the accident took place just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Upon...
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person killed, another wounded by gunfire in Reading
READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy. The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near West Elm Street. Two people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said. One of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police: 4-year-old boy in Lehigh Valley found safe
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a four-year-old boy who had gone missing Friday in Lower Macungie Township has been found safe. Mason Courtney had been reported missing Friday, according to a Twitter post from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
MyChesCo
Bensalem Police Seize $1.3 Million in Fentanyl
BENSALEM, PA — The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit (SIU) along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. After a 3 month investigation, Bensalem SIU along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance...
