Community comes together to support Knuth family after fire

By Paul Steeno
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Knuth family from Darboy has been through a lot.

Their two children have a rare skin disease that requires daily extra care and the family is now out of their home after a fire Wednesday night.

Trisha Knuth said they were cooking crab Rangoon on the stove when there was a grease fire that spread to the cabinets above the stove.

She told Local Five News that the whole family was able to get out of the house safely, but that the house is currently inhabitable. She said the family is staying with a neighbor and will rent an Airbnb starting on Sunday.

It’s another bump in the road for a family that has gone through its fair share of adversity.

“This is just one more thing,” said Trisha Knuth. “We have a lot of huge things that go on in our lives and I have no doubt that we will be okay.”

Charlie Knuth and his sister Meili both have epidermolysis bullosa. It’s a rare disease that causes fragile skin and painful blistering. There is no cure for it and it requires daily care to minimize pain.

Doctors diagnosed Charlie with lymphoma in 2019.

For years, Local Five News has been chronicling Charlie’s journey .

“Anybody who is in a fire, it’s hard but it’s just extra hard for this family with all the challenges of having these two kids with this skin disease,” said Nicole Schuh.

The Knuth’s were able to get their kids’ bandages and medication out of the burning home, but not much else.

That’s why Schuh and other community members said they rushed to help out the Knuth family when they heard what happened. They set up a Google document with a list of items that the Knuth family needed after the fire, asking people for donations.

They had so many people interested in helping that they also made a GoFundMe page that can be found here . Knuth said she’s been overwhelmed by the support.

“Its been ongoing for years and years and years so nothing surprises me at this point; people are so incredible and I feel so fortunate for the friends that we have made, and the community, and people we don’t even know (who have donated),” said Knuth.

