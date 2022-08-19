ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama football commit, four-star TE Ty Lockwood out for Independence's Week 1 game

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220iXi_0hO7YJSl00

Independence will be without one of its top players in tonight's game against CPA.

Four-star Alabama commitment Ty Lockwood traveled with the Eagles to CPA and was on the field with the team but sat out after recently getting his appendix removed.

Lockwood said that the plan is to be back by werk

Lockwood saw some early summer action for the Eagles before suffering an ankle injury at the Ravenwood 7-on-7 tournament. The injury wasn't serious but Lockwood didn't compete in any other scrimmages or 7-on-7 tournaments the remainder of the summer.

Lockwood, a 6-foot-5 tight end and the No. 9 tight end in the country, was originally an Ohio State commitment becoming the Buckeyes first 2023 commitment before decommitting and committing to Alabama on August 2.

Originally from Illinois, Lockwood and his family moved to Tennessee the summer before his sophomore year. In two seasons with the Eagles he has 85 receptions for 1,068 yards with five touchdowns. Last season he had 42 receptions for 462 yards with two touchdowns.

In last year's game against CPA, Lockwood had two receptions for 22 yards and a late touchdown.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama football commit, four-star TE Ty Lockwood out for Independence's Week 1 game

Tennessee high school football Associated Press rankings after Week 1

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 22, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
HIGH SCHOOL
Waverly Central football returns home, while two highly-touted QBs battle in Week 1

Happy Sunday morning! This is trending sports writer Nick Gray. Week 1 of the Tennessee high school football season kicked off Thursday and Friday. Waverly Central High School's football team returned home Friday for the first time since the deadly flooding in the area one year ago. Columnist Gentry Estes penned a story from the scene on an emotional night. It is must-read.
