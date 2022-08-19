Alabama football commit, four-star TE Ty Lockwood out for Independence's Week 1 game

Independence will be without one of its top players in tonight's game against CPA.

Four-star Alabama commitment Ty Lockwood traveled with the Eagles to CPA and was on the field with the team but sat out after recently getting his appendix removed.

Lockwood said that the plan is to be back by werk

Lockwood saw some early summer action for the Eagles before suffering an ankle injury at the Ravenwood 7-on-7 tournament. The injury wasn't serious but Lockwood didn't compete in any other scrimmages or 7-on-7 tournaments the remainder of the summer.

Lockwood, a 6-foot-5 tight end and the No. 9 tight end in the country, was originally an Ohio State commitment becoming the Buckeyes first 2023 commitment before decommitting and committing to Alabama on August 2.

Originally from Illinois, Lockwood and his family moved to Tennessee the summer before his sophomore year. In two seasons with the Eagles he has 85 receptions for 1,068 yards with five touchdowns. Last season he had 42 receptions for 462 yards with two touchdowns.

In last year's game against CPA, Lockwood had two receptions for 22 yards and a late touchdown.

