Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 1 (8/19/22)

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Week 1 of the Indiana high school football season kicks off Friday night (Aug. 19) with games across the state.

The 2022 Indiana school football season is finally here and the games kick off Friday night (August 19) with dozens of big matchups throughout the state.

You can follow all of the Week 1 action on SBLive Indiana , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Indiana high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE INDIANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A

CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

You can also watch dozens of Indiana high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Indiana:

SBLive Indiana Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings: Cathedral (Indianapolis) is No. 1

Full football coverage on SBLive Indiana

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

