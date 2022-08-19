Read full article on original website
Lincoln County marriage licenses
Corey Gifford, 35, North Platte and Tiffany Hutto, 29, North Platte. Zachary Wagner, 28, North Platte and Aspen Weigel, 23, North Platte. Daniel Dailey, 36 North Platte and Tara Plunk, 36, North Platte. Patrick Cure, 24, North Platte and Cathrynn Horacek, 25, North Platte. Enner Gonzalez, 28, North Platte and...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
knopnews2.com
Paxton votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
PAXTON, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday the Village Board of Paxton voted to pass a resolution sending an ordinance to the November ballot that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the jurisdiction of the Village of Paxton. The ordinance was the result of...
North Platte Telegraph
Judy Steele: A glimpse at vintage glass canisters
This week, I’m writing about a “very old” glass sugar canister used possibly in a bakery or a large home. It has a tin lid that just sits on the top of the all glass canister and it has a wire rack to hold the canister itself, which makes it much easier for the baker to fill his cup of flour and repeat the process without even touching the canister itself.
knopnews2.com
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast volleyball drops matches to McCook, Laramie County
McCOOK - The Northeast Community College volleyball team dropped a pair of game Friday,. Northeast fell to McCook Community College in three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 26-24 and in three sets to Laramie County Community College by scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-22. The Hawks will begin...
knopnews2.com
Warm and mainly sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a fall- like weekend, conditions are changing for early portions of the workweek with warmer than average conditions and sunny skies. As high pressure takes control of our weather, this is going to allow for us to see a southerly flow here across the viewing...
knopnews2.com
The Dawgs take on Kearney at Dowhower Park
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs welcome the Kearney Bearcats to Dowhower Park for a Monday afternoon match-up on the softball diamond. The Dawgs went 1-3 in their previous games in a tournament, beating Omaha Burke 10-7, then falling to Papillion-LaVista South (12-4), Millard North (2-1), and Elkhorn (3-1). The Dawgs are looking to get things back on track with this match-up against Kearney.
knopnews2.com
Wallace and Brady Volleyball gets tune up at Jamboree
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Before the official volleyball season gets underway, Wallace Wildcats took on the Brady Eagles at the Wallace Jamboree on Monday evening. This was a tune up to not only get some of the JV players reps on the floor, but for the varsity to get a chance, build up some chemistry and to gauge where they are as a team.
