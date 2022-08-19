NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Before the official volleyball season gets underway, Wallace Wildcats took on the Brady Eagles at the Wallace Jamboree on Monday evening. This was a tune up to not only get some of the JV players reps on the floor, but for the varsity to get a chance, build up some chemistry and to gauge where they are as a team.

WALLACE, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO