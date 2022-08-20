ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM

WSU's offense shines in second team scrimmage at Martin Stadium

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State football team made its way to Gesa Field bright and early this morning for the second scrimmage of fall camp. Today's scrimmage was highlighted by an impressive two minute drill led by new starting quarterback Cameron Ward. "I would say in that two...
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

Two weeks until Cougar football

I don’t want to alarm anybody, but this is the last weekend without college football for the foreseeable future. Week Zero is next week, and while there are no marquee games, at least the Nebraska-Northwestern game is in Dublin, Ireland, so that should look neat. Regardless, it’s college football. Your summer is winding to a close. Now if the 100-degree weather would do the same, that’d be great.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheney, WA
Football
City
Cheney, WA
Local
Washington Football
Cheney, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Cheney, WA
College Sports
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Slight showers and thunderstorms here most of the week

It won't be nearly as hot this week, with today breaking a 7-day streak of 90+ in Spokane. This is largely thanks to more cloud cover and a chance for light rain showers during the morning and midday hours for the Inland Northwest. The showers have mainly been over southeastern...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane pools close for the season Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are only a few days left to get those laps done in the pool. City of Spokane pools will close for the season on Friday. Pools will be open for lap swim and open swim through this week and you can find swim schedules here. There will be post-season lap swim available at the Witter Aquatic...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Best
yaktrinews.com

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
KREM2

STA announce major changes for the end of August

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Washington#Roos Field#American Football#College Football#Ewu#Eags
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road

The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
pugetsound.media

Ava Wainhouse – KHQ 6 Spokane

Ava Wainhouse is a local news reporter at KHQ 6. Ava graduated from WSU, top of her class in the Murrow College. She received her degree in Multimedia Journalism & Media Production, majoring in Broadcast News, minoring in Criminal Justice. The next day, she moved to Spokane and her new job at KHQ.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
KREM

Coeur d'Alene schools release COVID funding breakdown

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene public schools' proposed school plant facilities levy going before voters Aug. 30 has prompted some community members to ask: What happened to the millions of dollars the school district received as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic?. The Coeur d'Alene School District received...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy