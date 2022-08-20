Read full article on original website
KREM
WSU's offense shines in second team scrimmage at Martin Stadium
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State football team made its way to Gesa Field bright and early this morning for the second scrimmage of fall camp. Today's scrimmage was highlighted by an impressive two minute drill led by new starting quarterback Cameron Ward. "I would say in that two...
cougcenter.com
Two weeks until Cougar football
I don’t want to alarm anybody, but this is the last weekend without college football for the foreseeable future. Week Zero is next week, and while there are no marquee games, at least the Nebraska-Northwestern game is in Dublin, Ireland, so that should look neat. Regardless, it’s college football. Your summer is winding to a close. Now if the 100-degree weather would do the same, that’d be great.
Recruiting updates: The latest on Gonzaga's top prospects
The NCAA has official periods for recruiting, but that doesn’t mean a high school player can up and commit with a program anytime they want to. That said, here’s the latest on a handful of Gonzaga prospects: Kaden Cooper (Class of 2023) Forward, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs. Status: Down to 10 schools, ...
KHQ Right Now
Monday will bring a rainy and stormy first day of school for the Cougs & Vandals in the Palouse!
A clear Sunday night will turn into a rainy Monday, with isolated storms throughout the region, as we head into the third week of August. The start of this work week is going to be different than weeks past, as the Inland Northwest and down south toward the Palouse will experience some rain for the first time in what feels like a long time!
KXLY
Thunderstorms kick off a cooler, unsettled week of weather – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a humid Saturday and hot Sunday, some cooler temperatures will feel good for a change. They’re coming along with some more humidity and thunderstorms though, so the weather will be more up and down this week than it has recently. As this weather system...
KREM
Fun entertainment is back at the North Idaho State Fair this weekend
The North Idaho State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 at the fair and $8 online.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Slight showers and thunderstorms here most of the week
It won't be nearly as hot this week, with today breaking a 7-day streak of 90+ in Spokane. This is largely thanks to more cloud cover and a chance for light rain showers during the morning and midday hours for the Inland Northwest. The showers have mainly been over southeastern...
City of Spokane pools close for the season Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are only a few days left to get those laps done in the pool. City of Spokane pools will close for the season on Friday. Pools will be open for lap swim and open swim through this week and you can find swim schedules here. There will be post-season lap swim available at the Witter Aquatic...
Free meals continue at Spokane area school districts this upcoming year
SPOKANE, Wash. — More students in Washington will receive free breakfast and lunch this school year. This is because of a Washington bill, House Bill 1878, which passed earlier this year. It’s now a law that expands a federal USDA program called the Community Eligibility Provision program. School districts need to apply for this program to cover lunch costs for...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s cruise down the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Now is the perfect time to break out the tubes and paddle boards and float the many rivers and lakes across the Inland Northwest. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we are taking a trip down the Spokane River, starting in Peaceful Valley. If you...
yaktrinews.com
State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington
EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
STA announce major changes for the end of August
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road
The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
pugetsound.media
Ava Wainhouse – KHQ 6 Spokane
Ava Wainhouse is a local news reporter at KHQ 6. Ava graduated from WSU, top of her class in the Murrow College. She received her degree in Multimedia Journalism & Media Production, majoring in Broadcast News, minoring in Criminal Justice. The next day, she moved to Spokane and her new job at KHQ.
KHQ Right Now
B-52 Bombers are in Spokane for the first time in more than a decade
Fairchild Air Force Base is hosting four B-52 Bombers until Aug. 19. It's the first time the bombers have been in Spokane in more than a decade. They're visiting the base to perform ACE exercises, which are meant to improve performance in contested environments.
Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up returns this weekend
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Are you looking for something to do in Coeur d’Alene this Saturday?. The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-up will return this Saturday in the Casco/Cougar Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, a Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises boat with food and...
Gas prices drop 5.2 cents in Spokane, averaging $4.53 a gallon
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices across the country are continuing to drop each day, both locally and nationally. A Gasbuddy survey looking at 187 gas stations across Spokane shows gas prices have fallen 5.2 cents over the last week. The average price of gas in Spokane is now $4.53 cents a gallon.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene schools release COVID funding breakdown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene public schools' proposed school plant facilities levy going before voters Aug. 30 has prompted some community members to ask: What happened to the millions of dollars the school district received as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic?. The Coeur d'Alene School District received...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cowboy up: Hank Jones, 8, will receive liver transplant from his mom, Amy
COEUR d’ALENE — When Hank Jones wanders up to his mom Amy at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, she asks where he’s been. “Over at the bucking chutes making sure they open right,” answers the 8-year-old. Hank is wearing a cowboy hat that seems big for his...
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
