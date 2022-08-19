ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Could Steven Matz return to St. Louis in 2022?

Once thought to be out for the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals could soon get left-hander Steven Matz back before the postseason. The additions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana at the trade deadline have solidified the St. Louis Cardinals rotation and turned it into a strength. And it appears that more pitching help is on the way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays

It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees manager Aaron Boone threw a major temper tantrum (Video)

The New York Yankees have been facing difficulty lately, and manager Aaron Boone showed his frustration on the matter. The New York Yankees sit comfortably at the top of the AL East standings, but their performance has certainly been lacking lately. Yankees manager Aaron Boone publicly expressed his frustration on the matter during a press conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

New York Yankees' struggles reach boiling point for Boone

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is officially sending a message to his reeling clubhouse. The Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday was their 14th in the last 17 games. It came less than a day after Boone asserted that the Yankees should be "ticked off" and have to "dig" themselves out of the rut after losing 4-0 to Toronto on Friday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Craig Kimbrel
ClutchPoints

‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal season. The 34-year-old is making a case to be the National League MVP. Nolan Arenado made the case for his teammate with a very hot take. After previously calling Paul Goldschmidt the best player he has ever played with and the smartest player he has […] The post ‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB pitchers who have lost 20 games in a season since 1970

Tough seasons Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports There was a time when wins and losses measured pitchers' greatness. Of course, that was when they could go more than 5 or 6 innings. Twenty-game winners were elite, and on the other side, 20-game losers were also somewhat prevalent. Not anymore—though Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals is on track to become the first 20-game loser since 2003. Which pitchers have been 20-game losers since 1970? Let's take a look ...Denny McLain, Washington Senators Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK In 1971, Denny McLain went 10-22 for the Washington Senators. What makes this remarkable is...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Brewers#Back Injury#The White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago

Seahawks player admits to not knowing Robert Quinn

That's a question Seahawks offensive lineman Charles Cross couldn't answer before Thursday's game between the Seahawks and the Chicago Bears. Cross admitted he didn't know of Quinn until they faced off against each other in the second week of preseason. "Charles [Cross] ended up going against Robert Quinn, he didn't...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs place Keegan Thompson (back) on IL

The Cubs placed Keegan Thompson on the 15-day injured list Saturday with low back tightness, recalling Anderson Espinoza from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. Thompson, who’s nearing his career-high for innings pitched at any professional level, has labored in recent outings. In Friday’s start against the Brewers, he allowed five runs, six hits (three homers) and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, throwing 71 pitches.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Giants prospect McCray makes San Jose history with homer

Speed and power can be a lethal combination for those competing in Major League Baseball. And while one of the Giants' top-ranked prospects, Grant McCray, hasn't made it to The Show quite yet, he's making a splash for their Single-A affiliate in San Jose this season by displaying both traits.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Everything to know about the MLB Little League Classic

Kids are the stars of the Little League World Series, but they aren’t the only ones taking the field in Williamsport, Pa., this summer. Major League Baseball recently introduced the Little League Classic, which gives the participants from the Little League World Series a chance to watch their heroes up close. The event has been a hit from the start, and now it’s back again to cap off the opening weekend of the 2022 Little League World Series.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NBC Sports

Giants pounce after ball amazingly goes through McMahon's glove

The Giants' two-run top of the second inning against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field got a little bit of help from Ryan McMahon's glove. After Evan Longoria led off the inning with a double to left (which would have been a home run in every other MLB ballpark, per Statcast), Thairo Estrada hit a routine ground ball to third base. McMahon ranged to his left, made a play on the ball and appeared like he was going to field it easily.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy