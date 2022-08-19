Read full article on original website
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson made a game-saving catch on Friday, but gave most the credit to a former coach of his.
Cardinals Rumors: Could Steven Matz return to St. Louis in 2022?
Once thought to be out for the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals could soon get left-hander Steven Matz back before the postseason. The additions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana at the trade deadline have solidified the St. Louis Cardinals rotation and turned it into a strength. And it appears that more pitching help is on the way.
Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Yankees manager Aaron Boone threw a major temper tantrum (Video)
The New York Yankees have been facing difficulty lately, and manager Aaron Boone showed his frustration on the matter. The New York Yankees sit comfortably at the top of the AL East standings, but their performance has certainly been lacking lately. Yankees manager Aaron Boone publicly expressed his frustration on the matter during a press conference.
FOX Sports
New York Yankees' struggles reach boiling point for Boone
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is officially sending a message to his reeling clubhouse. The Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday was their 14th in the last 17 games. It came less than a day after Boone asserted that the Yankees should be "ticked off" and have to "dig" themselves out of the rut after losing 4-0 to Toronto on Friday night.
‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal season. The 34-year-old is making a case to be the National League MVP. Nolan Arenado made the case for his teammate with a very hot take. After previously calling Paul Goldschmidt the best player he has ever played with and the smartest player he has […] The post ‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB pitchers who have lost 20 games in a season since 1970
Tough seasons Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports There was a time when wins and losses measured pitchers' greatness. Of course, that was when they could go more than 5 or 6 innings. Twenty-game winners were elite, and on the other side, 20-game losers were also somewhat prevalent. Not anymore—though Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals is on track to become the first 20-game loser since 2003. Which pitchers have been 20-game losers since 1970? Let's take a look ...Denny McLain, Washington Senators Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK In 1971, Denny McLain went 10-22 for the Washington Senators. What makes this remarkable is...
Cubs Top Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong Reaches Five Times
Pete Crow-Armstrong's breakout season continued Saturday, with the Chicago Cubs top prospect reaching base in all five of his plate appearances in South Bend.
Poles winning Roquan standoff best for Bears rebuild plan
LAKE FOREST – In the end, Ryan Poles never budged, and Roquan Smith backed down. Poles, a first-time general manager, faced his first real test at the helm of the Bears and came out a clear winner Saturday when Smith agreed to end his hold-in and play out the remainder of his contract.
Braves fans loudly booed Marcell Ozuna in his first plate appearance since DUI arrest
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna hadn’t been in the lineup since Aug. 14 amid struggles at the plate and glaring defensive limitations this season. And his place with the defending champions was brought into more question when he was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Seahawks player admits to not knowing Robert Quinn
That's a question Seahawks offensive lineman Charles Cross couldn't answer before Thursday's game between the Seahawks and the Chicago Bears. Cross admitted he didn't know of Quinn until they faced off against each other in the second week of preseason. "Charles [Cross] ended up going against Robert Quinn, he didn't...
After 'distasteful' contract process, Roquan will bet on himself
LAKE FOREST – Just like that, Roquan Smith’s contract hold-in is over. The Bears star linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall. Smith participated in individual drills during the 70-minute practice, his first participation since mandatory minicamp. The 25-year-old Smith spoke with the media afterward for the...
Cubs place Keegan Thompson (back) on IL
The Cubs placed Keegan Thompson on the 15-day injured list Saturday with low back tightness, recalling Anderson Espinoza from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. Thompson, who’s nearing his career-high for innings pitched at any professional level, has labored in recent outings. In Friday’s start against the Brewers, he allowed five runs, six hits (three homers) and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, throwing 71 pitches.
NBC Sports
Giants prospect McCray makes San Jose history with homer
Speed and power can be a lethal combination for those competing in Major League Baseball. And while one of the Giants' top-ranked prospects, Grant McCray, hasn't made it to The Show quite yet, he's making a splash for their Single-A affiliate in San Jose this season by displaying both traits.
Bears' approach to Roquan ordeal should speak volumes to Montgomery
LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith isn't the only Bear playing the 2022 season for a new contract. He's just the one who lost a contract standoff with general manager Ryan Poles. The other is running back David Montgomery, who has said close to zero about his contractual desires after this season.
Everything to know about the MLB Little League Classic
Kids are the stars of the Little League World Series, but they aren’t the only ones taking the field in Williamsport, Pa., this summer. Major League Baseball recently introduced the Little League Classic, which gives the participants from the Little League World Series a chance to watch their heroes up close. The event has been a hit from the start, and now it’s back again to cap off the opening weekend of the 2022 Little League World Series.
NBC Sports
Giants pounce after ball amazingly goes through McMahon's glove
The Giants' two-run top of the second inning against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field got a little bit of help from Ryan McMahon's glove. After Evan Longoria led off the inning with a double to left (which would have been a home run in every other MLB ballpark, per Statcast), Thairo Estrada hit a routine ground ball to third base. McMahon ranged to his left, made a play on the ball and appeared like he was going to field it easily.
