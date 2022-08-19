Read full article on original website
Related
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Loveland’s Annual Corn Roast at Old Fairgrounds Park August 26, 27
It's one of the biggest parties of the year, for Loveland. A parade, bands, beer, vendors, a duck race, and roasted corn. Lots and lots of roasted sweet corn. A sure sign that summer is winding down is when it's time for the "Old Fashioned Corn Roast Festival" in Loveland. It's one of the events in town that sets the Sweetheart City apart from its neighbors.
Six Ski Resorts in Colorado Announce 2022 Opening Dates
It still may be pretty warm on the Front Range of Colorado, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be preparing for the upcoming ski and snowboard season. In Colorado, temperatures can change quickly and one season can be ushered in well before its time. The announcement of the opening dates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15 Pics From Our Spooky Hike Through Colorado’s Mining Past
One thing you can't say about Colorado is that it's boring. Especially if you love the great outdoors and hiking is one of the things that you enjoy the most. There are so many different trails, types of trails, terrain, skill levels and payoffs that you can live here all of your life and still not hit every trail.
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Loveland Freshman Aims to Raise $100,000 to Help ‘Cookies for Kids’ Cancer’
It's always awesome to hear about young people doing great things. This young person has been at it for for seven years already; now the stakes have been "upped." It started out small, just a fun "do something good" gesture, which brought in $400 in it's first year. After her mom was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer, she decided it was time to go "bigger" (which she did,) and now she's been encouraged to go even higher.
Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies
Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know Robert Redford Used to Be a Janitor in Boulder?
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot of celebrity connections. Tim Allen, Oprah Winfrey, and Kevin Costner all have homes in the Centennial State. Others — like Bridge to Terabithia star AnnaSophia Robb and SNL-alum Leslie Jones — went to school here. However, there's another famous individual...
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter? We Hope So
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Fort Collins Peach Festival Coming to the Drive-In With Peachy Fun For All
Peaches are a big part of Colorado. One juicy, sweet part of Colorado. Fort Collins gets to celebrate this fruit with peach beer, peach pie, and a day of fun and music at the Peach Festival. This year's festival will be happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug....
What’s Poppin: A Denver Popcorn Company Offers 16 Tasty Flavors
Owner and Master Popper, Dylan Forward, has been popping popcorn for most of his life. Forward started when he was eleven years old and he's been doing so ever since. In 2013, Dylan Forward started Kettle Head Popcorn in Denver out of a garage after moving from Cleveland, Ohio. Bags...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Mouth Watering Breakfast Donuts Are A Thing In Fort Collins
Donuts for breakfast certainly work in the traditional way. A fresh donut with a cup of coffee, that's a breakfast of champions right there but now, there's a whole new level of awesomeness for breakfast thanks to our friends at the Fort Collins Donut Company. They are taking eating donuts...
Common Spots to See a Moose Near Fort Collins According to Reddit
Coloradans are lucky to be able to coexist with so many unique kinds of wildlife. It's common for residents in places like Loveland and Estes Park to come across herds of elk, and even in Fort Collins, animals like bears and moose occasionally wander into town. Seeing a moose in...
Larkspur, Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
Love Pixar Movies? Pixar Putt Is Coming To Colorado Next Month
There are a lot of Pixar fans in Colorado who are extremely excited right now because "Pixar Putt" is coming to Colorado next month. Here's all we know. Becoming a staple in the cartoon movie world back in the mid-90s, Pixar studios, in conjunction with Disney, has created some of the most memorable and loveable movies of the last three decades. So many amazing characters from their massive catalog of box office smashes that people just can get enough of. Be it Woody and Buzz Lightyear, to Lightning McQueen and Mater, people are obsessed with Pixar movies and their iconic characters. We will likely never get a Disney theme park or attraction in Colorado, so this could be the next best thing for Colorado Disney & Pixar fanatics.
Check Out The 10 Poorest Towns That Are In Colorado
Colorado is a wonderful state. It has so much to offer from great weather most of the time, scenery, the 4 seasons (which sometimes you can experience all in the same day) a pretty strong economy and places that have a dynamic quality of life and great schools. However, just...
This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers
If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
10 Northern Colorado Cities as Our Favorite Characters from ‘Parks and Recreation’
A few months ago, I decided to take characters from my favorite show, The Office, and sort them into Northern Colorado cities. After looking at the qualities of the series' characters and our local towns, I determined that Michael Scott is Greeley, Jim Halpert is Fort Collins, and Dwight Schrute is Ault (don't worry, I did a full character breakdown).
Human West Nile Virus Cases Detected Around Colorado – How To Protect Yourself
New human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected around Colorado. Last month, health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in 2022 in a person from Delta County (July 29). At the time, the virus...
K99
Windsor, CO
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0