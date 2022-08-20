ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Two people sent to the hospital following crash Sunday in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening following a car crash on US-189 near milepost 12 in Provo Canyon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at roughly 6:42 p.m. The UHP says a Toyota Camry was exiting Vivian Park onto westbound US-189. The Toyota pulled out in front of a Nissan Rogue that was driving eastbound, according to the UHP.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crash shuts down travel in Provo Canyon; motorists asked to avoid area

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash on U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon shut down travel in both directions for about two hours Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted. The 8:19 p.m. tweet said UHP troopers were investigating the crash near Vivian Park. Motorists were...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
KUTV

Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woods Cross, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
KPCW

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
COALVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Police respond to a report of shots fired, turned out to be fireworks

LEHI, Utah — In the early morning hours of Sunday, Lehi Police responded to a call of what they thought were two vehicles exchanging gunfire. Officers responded to the area of 400 E. Old Ranch Road where the incident was reported to be taking place. Upon arriving on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontrunner#Accident#Uta
ABC4

Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery

UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist critically injured in Mountain Green crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash with another vehicle Thursday in Mountain Green. The crash occurred on State Route 167 (Old Highway Road) near the Sinclair station at 5150 West, according to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District‘s Facebook page.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County

TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: Critical injury crash affecting traffic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are currently on scene of a critical injury crash in the Salt Lake City area. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the crash took place at 300 West North Temple. The agency reports that one person received critical injures while three other received non-life-threatening injuries. As crews […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy