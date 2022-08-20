Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Two people sent to the hospital following crash Sunday in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah — Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening following a car crash on US-189 near milepost 12 in Provo Canyon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at roughly 6:42 p.m. The UHP says a Toyota Camry was exiting Vivian Park onto westbound US-189. The Toyota pulled out in front of a Nissan Rogue that was driving eastbound, according to the UHP.
Gephardt Daily
Crash shuts down travel in Provo Canyon; motorists asked to avoid area
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash on U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon shut down travel in both directions for about two hours Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted. The 8:19 p.m. tweet said UHP troopers were investigating the crash near Vivian Park. Motorists were...
7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
KUTV
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest
West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
Gephardt Daily
Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
Gephardt Daily
Search and rescue crews help injured hiker in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday for a hiker with an ankle injury. The hiker was about 2.5 miles up the Bowman Fork trail in Millcreek. The SLCS Search and Rescue crew...
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi Police respond to a report of shots fired, turned out to be fireworks
LEHI, Utah — In the early morning hours of Sunday, Lehi Police responded to a call of what they thought were two vehicles exchanging gunfire. Officers responded to the area of 400 E. Old Ranch Road where the incident was reported to be taking place. Upon arriving on the...
KSLTV
SLC Police identify woman involved in ‘suspicious circumstance’, confirm she’s safe
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a “suspicious circumstance” in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information about the incident at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. “To help with...
Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery
UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist critically injured in Mountain Green crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash with another vehicle Thursday in Mountain Green. The crash occurred on State Route 167 (Old Highway Road) near the Sinclair station at 5150 West, according to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District‘s Facebook page.
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly beating acquaintance, stealing vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 52-year-old man has been booked into jail for investigation of three felony charges after police say he beat a man he knew and took the victim’s car. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City police responded to a call...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
Gephardt Daily
Park City Fire District crews revive patient with just a spoonful of sugar water
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District crews treated a delicate patient in crisis on Tuesday, helping with strength recovery before a closing the case. “On Tuesday, 8-16-22 Firefighters on B Platoon at Station 31 had an unusual patient needing treatment,” the PCFD...
ksl.com
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
KSLTV
‘I am so lucky to have walked away alive’: Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Utah — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. “My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty,” Laurien Elsholz stated.
kjzz.com
Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County
TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
SLCPD: Critical injury crash affecting traffic
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are currently on scene of a critical injury crash in the Salt Lake City area. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the crash took place at 300 West North Temple. The agency reports that one person received critical injures while three other received non-life-threatening injuries. As crews […]
