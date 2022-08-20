Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say
STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting
HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
Register Citizen
Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
Waterbury resident dies from Stratford crash
Police said a car driven by Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport crashed into a pickup driven by Jason Fonseca-Kennedy. He died today at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said charges are pending.
57-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Bristol Roadway
A 57-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Hartford County around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 in Bristol on Redstone Hill Road. Officers responded to the area for a reported motorcycle crash, said Lt. Patrick Krajewski, of the Bristol Police.
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train
Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
Register Citizen
Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
News 12
Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home
Three people and a family dog were displaced after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted woman in Norwalk school parking lot
NORWALK — A Bridgeport man accused of physically and verbally assaulting a woman at a local school last month was taken into custody Friday, police said. Orane Lunan, 25, met with the woman and a child in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic School on July 9 . During the encounter, the woman said Lunan threatened to kill her, choked her and fired a gun in her direction, according to police. Lunan then drove off with the woman’s cellphone, police said.
Register Citizen
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash
BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
Two men killed in boat crash identified in Stonington, Connecticut
State environmental officials have identified the two men killed in a boat accident off the Connecticut coast over the weekend.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport veterinarian seeks probation for cruelty charges
BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has applied for a pretrial probation program. Dr. Amr Wasfi, the 77-year-old operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital, agreed to surrender his veterinarian license in exchange for being...
18-year-old shot in Hartford
An 18-year-old man was shot in Hartford early Monday morning, police said.
Sources: Child seriously hurt in Medford crash; driver arrested for DWI
The westbound side of the LIE has reopened at Exit 64 following the crash.
Register Citizen
Hartford police investigating overnight shooting
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old man arrived at Hartford Hospital early Monday following a shooting. At 4:35 a.m., Hartford police were called to the hospital after a gunshot victim was reported to have arrived. Police said his injury is not life-threatening and he was...
Police investigating murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar
BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
nbcboston.com
Two Dogs Recovering After Being Bitten by Venomous Snake in Conn.
Lynn and Bob Murray are holding their two dogs, Listo and Tanner, a little tighter. Both dogs are home recovering after being attacked by a venomous rattlesnake last week. "Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and I look over and I just say 'thank the lord that they are here," said Lynn Murray. "That they are with us."
