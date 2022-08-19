Read full article on original website
Walnut Ridge Airport breaks ground on expansion
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An airport in Northeast Arkansas broke ground on Wednesday for an expansion that will bring additional funding to the facility. The Walnut Ridge Airport announced the new facility in July and broke ground this week. Representatives from Arkansas, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Senators Tom Cotton...
3.1 Magnitude earthquake detected in Northeast Arkansas
‘Strive for less than 5′ looks to combat chronic absenteeism
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A push to get your student in the classroom and keep them there. Jonesboro Public Schools has launched a campaign called “Strive for less than 5″. According to Learning Loss Coordinator, Mandy Zipfel, they want to reinforce there is power in sitting in the classroom and getting instruction from a teacher.
Lanes of I-40 bridge to close in Sept. due to inspections
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Lanes of the I-40 Mississippi River bridge will close alternately for about four weeks. The lane closures are set to begin on Tuesday, September 6. The closures will be done by Arkansas Department of Transportation as they do a Nonredundant Steel Tension Member inspection. One...
Tanker truck on fire closed miles of I-40 in East Arkansas Monday
FORREST CITY, Ark. — A tanker truck that caught fire on I-40 in East Arkansas caused miles of closures Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ARDOT said the truck, hauling diesel fuel, caught fire near mile marker 245 outside of Forrest City, Arkansas. Arkansas State Police said...
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to travel in Greene County soon, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will be overnight lane closures along Highway 49 south from Highway 358 East to Highway 69.
Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later. Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America...
Video: Explosion shuts down I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas has been shut down after a truck exploded on the interstate. ARDOT cameras show traffic jammed from Jeannette to Wheatley. Video shows a traffic backup due to the fire. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Check back for updates.
First Community Bank wins 2nd KTLO BBQ Cookoff Challenge title
Mountain Home High School Career Academies was the site for the annual First Security Bank Bomberfest on Friday, and a contest winner was announced prior to Mountain Home and Jonesboro taking the gridiron for a benefit game. First Community Bank ended up as the winners of the KTLO BBQ Cookoff Challenge for the second time. The local business also won the event in 2018.
Dozen of cars broken into at Downtown Memphis Hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen of car break-ins were reported at a Downtown Memphis hotel Monday morning. It happened at the Sheraton Memphis hotel on 250 Main Street. Security was allegedly on the lot when the break-ins occurred. One hotel guest said he paid for valet parking but his car was still broken […]
KAIT: Missing boater’s body recovered in Lawrence County
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting authorities have recovered the body of a boater who has been missing in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Waldrupe told the Jonesboro news outlet that search crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Woman killed in head-on collision
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
BUSTED BY BURGLARS: Vehicle vandals following online trend hit Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An online trend is causing havoc across the country, and a Northeast Arkansas city is its latest victim. Police records indicate vehicle break-ins have happened at two different Jonesboro car dealerships since Wednesday. Nearly a dozen cars were hit, and at least three were stolen.
Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection
A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
