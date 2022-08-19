ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craighead County, AR

Kait 8

Walnut Ridge Airport breaks ground on expansion

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An airport in Northeast Arkansas broke ground on Wednesday for an expansion that will bring additional funding to the facility. The Walnut Ridge Airport announced the new facility in July and broke ground this week. Representatives from Arkansas, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Senators Tom Cotton...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
Kait 8

‘Strive for less than 5′ looks to combat chronic absenteeism

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A push to get your student in the classroom and keep them there. Jonesboro Public Schools has launched a campaign called “Strive for less than 5″. According to Learning Loss Coordinator, Mandy Zipfel, they want to reinforce there is power in sitting in the classroom and getting instruction from a teacher.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Lanes of I-40 bridge to close in Sept. due to inspections

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Lanes of the I-40 Mississippi River bridge will close alternately for about four weeks. The lane closures are set to begin on Tuesday, September 6. The closures will be done by Arkansas Department of Transportation as they do a Nonredundant Steel Tension Member inspection. One...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
County
Craighead County, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Industry
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA

Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to travel in Greene County soon, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will be overnight lane closures along Highway 49 south from Highway 358 East to Highway 69.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later. Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America...
BAY, AR
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KTLO

First Community Bank wins 2nd KTLO BBQ Cookoff Challenge title

Mountain Home High School Career Academies was the site for the annual First Security Bank Bomberfest on Friday, and a contest winner was announced prior to Mountain Home and Jonesboro taking the gridiron for a benefit game. First Community Bank ended up as the winners of the KTLO BBQ Cookoff Challenge for the second time. The local business also won the event in 2018.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
WREG

Dozen of cars broken into at Downtown Memphis Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen of car break-ins were reported at a Downtown Memphis hotel Monday morning. It happened at the Sheraton Memphis hotel on 250 Main Street. Security was allegedly on the lot when the break-ins occurred. One hotel guest said he paid for valet parking but his car was still broken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
whiterivernow.com

KAIT: Missing boater’s body recovered in Lawrence County

KAIT Region 8 News is reporting authorities have recovered the body of a boater who has been missing in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Waldrupe told the Jonesboro news outlet that search crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
OSCEOLA, AR
whiterivernow.com

Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection

A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
BATESVILLE, AR

