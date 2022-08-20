Read full article on original website
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Ignorance, Misrepresentations and Lies Continue
During the last Shelby County Board meeting which we first covered in this article, we sat in amazement as we listened to the comments from certain board members and one particular lie from a county employee who misrepresented the matter being discussed on a grand scale. With the current ambulance...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County MAPPING Program (PAVE) Hosts Peace Corps Fellow
The Effingham County MAPPING Program, PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) will host Brittany Sunderman, an Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs (IIRA) Peace Corps Fellow. The Fellows Program in Community Development at Western Illinois University is a two-year graduate fellowship program for returned Peace Corps volunteers (RPCV) and AmeriCorps...
Shelby County officials announce arrest of man with meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said that a Shelbyville man was charged with possession of meth and driving on a revoked license. Joseph D. Kraus, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of meth, a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of two to five years in prison. He was […]
Effingham Radio
ISP Arrest Individual For First Degree Murder
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 announce the arrest of Lonnie L. Glidewell, a 57-year-old male from Greenup, IL, for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony). On August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:23 p.m., the ISP DCI – Zone 8 was requested by Cumberland County...
Coles Co. Sheriff: Several hurt in weekend crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County interim sheriff released information regarding a weekend crash. It happened Saturday night at Route 130 and 1200 North, said Interim Sheriff Tyler Heleine in a news release. There were two vehicles involved. Three people, including a 14-year-old, were taken to the hospital. Heleine said one person was […]
Pavement patching begins on U.S. 45 in Effingham
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Banker Street in Effingham will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday as construction crews begin the latest Rebuild Illinois project. Pavement patching will begin on Route 45/Banker Street starting Monday and will take place between Fayette and Jaycee Avenues. The patching will […]
Effingham Radio
Hobnob Harvest Market Coming Back To Effingham County Fairgrounds
The Hobnob Harvest Market – a pop-up vintage, handmade, & boutique shopping event – is heading back to the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont, Illinois on September 2 & 3. Hobnob owners Scott & Holly Snelling are thrilled to be back in Effingham County for the first time since Covid hit in 2019.
wgel.com
Fatal Side-By-Side Crash In Marion County
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. WJBD Radio reports Hunter Joliff was driving the side by side in the 400 block of Gerrish Road, south of Patoka, just after 11 PM Sunday night when Marion County deputies say he missed a curve in the roadway, traveled through a ditch, overturned, and came to rest about 40 feet outside of a creek.
Sheriff: One dead, one hospitalized after Wabash County explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT)- Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says one person is dead and another person remains hospitalized Saturday following a home explosion just north of Allendale Friday evening. Sheriff Morgan says Kevin Murphy, 66, died following the home explosion that rocked the rural community just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Murphy’s wife, Sue, remains in […]
Effingham Radio
United Way Kick-Off Luncheon Approaching
Don’t forget to RSVP for the upcoming United Way of Effingham County kick-off luncheon. The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, August 30th for those businesses interested in conducting an employee campaign. Meeting will begin at Noon at the Effingham Event Center. Hear from Dieterich Bank, the Lead Pacesetter...
Air Show in Coles County
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, August 20, the Coles County Airport Authority is hosting an Air Show. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the Air Show will take off from noon to 3 p.m. This is a free event for the public. Donations will be accepted at the gate. Organizers said professional air […]
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Instructor Releases OER Textbook
Lake Land College math instructor Sarah Harley recently released an open educational resource (OER) math textbook called “Math in General Education.” Harley teaches general education math, and she said she noticed a need in this area and compiled an updated resource for her students. “We had been using...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Department
34 year old, Steven L Bailey, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for aggravated battery. 37 year old, Christopher A Baker, of Newton was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine. Baker posted bond.
Effingham Radio
Sandra C. Hoover, 87
Sandra C. Hoover, 87, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Effingham Event Center in Effingham. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family.
Effingham Radio
Two Juveniles Arrested for Felony Criminal Damage in Charleston and Mattoon
The following has been released by the Mattoon Police Department in a press release on their Facebook Page:. “On August 21, 2022, Police responded to dozens of complaints of damaged vehicle and building windows in Charleston and Mattoon. The next morning personnel from both agencies were able to identify and safely apprehend the two juvenile suspects and BB Gun evidence. Both subjects admitted to their involvement.
southernillinoisnow.com
Six felony drug arrests in Jefferson County following two drug busts
The Mt. Vernon Police Department Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High-Risk Team executed two search warrants last week and made a total of six felony drug arrests. 43-year-old Nickolas Wuebbels is being held for aggravated delivery of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and possession of ammunition by a felon and23-year-old Deja Hill for alleged possession of under five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was issued Friday morning on a home at 913 Salem Road in Mt. Vernon. During the search, detectives allegedly located methamphetamine, drug equipment, and ammunition.
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies body found in Decatur camper fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified a body found in camper fire as Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur. Officials said Ballinger was reported to be with friends Saturday evening and was last seen returning to his trailer slightly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. According to...
Greenup man charged with murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Greenup. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office requested State Police’s help for a homicide investigation Saturday night. They identified 36-year-old Colten Oakley died by gunshot outside of a house near the corner of 1300 County Road North and 1300 County […]
Coles Co. officials warn about ‘dangerous dog’ on run
(UPDATE) Officers said the dog was located. CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens of a dog on the run. The CPD said they were alerted to a serious dog bite at 11th and Olive Street Wednesday morning. On their Facebook page officers said the dog was a brindle and gray-white […]
