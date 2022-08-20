Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg Herald
Woman Near the Age of 100 Welcomes 100th Great-GrandchildAndrei TapalagaBlue Bell, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
sauconsource.com
Former Subway Near Giant on Rt. 412: What Should Go There?
Although the good news is that the Subway that was located in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center on Rt. 412 will reopen next year on Main Street in Hellertown, the bad news is that its departure has created another vacancy. What would you like to see replace the Subway that...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside FD Market's New Easton Location
FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
sauconsource.com
Hundreds Enjoy 2022 Hellertown Community Day (PHOTOS)
It’s been a few years since Saucon Valley residents have assembled for a Community Day celebration, which made the event held Saturday in Dimmick Park even more special. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a vendor fair, live entertainment, food and fun at Hellertown Community Day 2022, which was put together by an all-volunteer committee that included Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, borough council members and staff.
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Eurostyle Townhouse in New Hope
Norman on the outside, Bauhaus on the inside, this townhouse next to the Delaware Canal is a real stunner. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Since it was completed in 2002, Waterview Place has become one of the most...
PhillyBite
Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA
Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
FRUSTRATION! Water’s Edge in Bensalem, PA Abruptly Closes; Customers Missing Event Deposits
Couples across Bucks County are stressing after a local venue reportedly cashed their wedding and party deposits, but apparently has shut down. It's all happening at the Water's Edge in Bensalem, PA, which apparently abruptly closed this summer. As recently as August 3 the venue posted on Facebook that they were "temporarily closed for maintenance."
sauconsource.com
Thanks to Dry Summer, Early Fall Color Abounds (Photos)
Recent temperatures have been undeniably “summer-like” and according to the calendar it’s late August, but the view out your window might look more like a September scene. Although the summer of the 2022 will no doubt be remembered for lots of great beach days, with a precipitation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
sanatogapost.com
Country Fair Celebrates Summer in Spring City
ENJOYMENT OUT IN THE COUNTRY – Vincent Mennonite Church members in Spring City welcomed the public Saturday (above and below) to its free country fair, a relaxed and enjoyable assembly of food, fun, and activities specifically intended to make the most of a sunny and breezy weekend day. Kids wheeled around the church’s grassy and shaded back lawn in a bumblebee tractor and several suitably decorated cars. Parents got the chance to chat, enjoy a chicken barbecue dinner or maybe just some ice cream as a snack, and listen to entertaining musicians. A grove behind the church pavilion on Seven Stars Road was filled with antique tractors. Young prospective farmers-to-be were attracted to and scrambled all over them.
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
Chalfont-Based Firm Leases 200,000-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Croydon Days After Touring It
The Chalfont firm will move into the Croydon building on Sept. 8.Image via Wharton Equity Partners. A Chalfont logistics company will be using a large building in Croydon just days after touring it. Natalie Kostelni wrote about the large purchase for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
sauconsource.com
Former Rt. 378 Sports Bar to Become Mexican Restaurant
A former sports bar and restaurant in Lower Saucon Township that closed during the pandemic is expected to reopen as a Mexican dining destination. The former Taps Tavern in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378 has sat vacant since May 2020, shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After more than two years, it is now set to become a Plaza Azteca restaurant and part of a chain of eateries which extends throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and southern New England.
Here’s A List of Pets That Are Up For Adoption in the Levittown Area
Several pets are in need of a good home in the Levittown area, and one local organization has set up a list of each one with their details. Pet News originally published the list on the Levittown, PA Patch. Kacey. Young female Schnauzer. Tiny Paws Rescue Inc, Bristol, PA. Good...
AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
Lehigh Valley weather: Rare rainy day dumps nearly 1.5″ in morning; flood advisory in place until 2:45 p.m.
UPDATE at 12:34 p.m.: By 11:51 a.m. Monday, 1.40 inches of rain had been measured at Lehigh Valley International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. An hour later, the figure was up to 1.82 inches, which is above the forecast total of up to 1.5″ for the day and evening.
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Popular Newtown, PA Italian Restaurant Expanding
A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown is expanding, according to The Patch. Piccolo Trattoria in the Newtown Shopping Center is about to become bigger inside and get a brand new dining area outside, similar to its Pennington, NJ location. Right now, the restaurant sits second to the end of the...
