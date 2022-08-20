ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

sauconsource.com

Former Subway Near Giant on Rt. 412: What Should Go There?

Although the good news is that the Subway that was located in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center on Rt. 412 will reopen next year on Main Street in Hellertown, the bad news is that its departure has created another vacancy. What would you like to see replace the Subway that...
HELLERTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside FD Market's New Easton Location

FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
sauconsource.com

Hundreds Enjoy 2022 Hellertown Community Day (PHOTOS)

It’s been a few years since Saucon Valley residents have assembled for a Community Day celebration, which made the event held Saturday in Dimmick Park even more special. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a vendor fair, live entertainment, food and fun at Hellertown Community Day 2022, which was put together by an all-volunteer committee that included Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, borough council members and staff.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Eurostyle Townhouse in New Hope

Norman on the outside, Bauhaus on the inside, this townhouse next to the Delaware Canal is a real stunner. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Since it was completed in 2002, Waterview Place has become one of the most...
NEW HOPE, PA
PhillyBite

Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA

Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
sauconsource.com

Thanks to Dry Summer, Early Fall Color Abounds (Photos)

Recent temperatures have been undeniably “summer-like” and according to the calendar it’s late August, but the view out your window might look more like a September scene. Although the summer of the 2022 will no doubt be remembered for lots of great beach days, with a precipitation...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
#Fermented#Lehigh Valley#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#Linus Company Meta#Kombucha#Untamed Ferments#Floral Fusion#Eastern European
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Country Fair Celebrates Summer in Spring City

ENJOYMENT OUT IN THE COUNTRY – Vincent Mennonite Church members in Spring City welcomed the public Saturday (above and below) to its free country fair, a relaxed and enjoyable assembly of food, fun, and activities specifically intended to make the most of a sunny and breezy weekend day. Kids wheeled around the church’s grassy and shaded back lawn in a bumblebee tractor and several suitably decorated cars. Parents got the chance to chat, enjoy a chicken barbecue dinner or maybe just some ice cream as a snack, and listen to entertaining musicians. A grove behind the church pavilion on Seven Stars Road was filled with antique tractors. Young prospective farmers-to-be were attracted to and scrambled all over them.
SPRING CITY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.

Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Former Rt. 378 Sports Bar to Become Mexican Restaurant

A former sports bar and restaurant in Lower Saucon Township that closed during the pandemic is expected to reopen as a Mexican dining destination. The former Taps Tavern in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378 has sat vacant since May 2020, shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After more than two years, it is now set to become a Plaza Azteca restaurant and part of a chain of eateries which extends throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and southern New England.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

Popular Newtown, PA Italian Restaurant Expanding

A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown is expanding, according to The Patch. Piccolo Trattoria in the Newtown Shopping Center is about to become bigger inside and get a brand new dining area outside, similar to its Pennington, NJ location. Right now, the restaurant sits second to the end of the...
NEWTOWN, PA

