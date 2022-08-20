ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Barbara Independent

Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy

What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. After years of working at Mayfair Wines, Santa Barbara’s top bottle shop in the 1970s and ’80s, Chris Whitcraft launched his own label in 1985 and quickly became one of California’s most influential winemakers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening

••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update

The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
GOLETA, CA
Lompoc Record

'Awesome turnout': Dozens showcase skateboarding skills at Lompoc's annual contest

Skateboarders young and older dropped in at the annual Lompoc skateboard competition Saturday at College Park where hundreds of spectators turned out to witness creative runs and impressive tricks. The dozens of registered competitors were greeted by clear, sunny skies in an event that Johanna Kinard, Lompoc Recreation coordinator, called...
LOMPOC, CA
InsideHook

The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach

Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Ask a Santa Barbarian and Midwesterner a Question

How similar are the communities, life styles, and attitudes in Santa Barbara and the Midwest? Who knows? And, frankly, who has time to read all the studies which would legitimately answer those questions? I certainly don’t. So I made up a questionnaire to find out. But, actually going out and asking these questions to real people would have required work. Except I don’t do “work” — I’m a writer.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Four people injured in crash in Santa Barbara County

A crash early Sunday morning in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County resulted in four individuals being extricated from a car, two of whom were in a critical condition. Additionally, one fire hydrant burst, flooding a street. Shortly before 2 a.m., the four individuals were traveling in a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emrys

Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lompoc Record

Girls golf: Lompoc improves to 2-0 in Ocean League play

The Lompoc High girls golf team beat Santa Maria on Monday, improving to 2-0 in its first two Ocean League contests. Lompoc spent the last several seasons as part of the difficult Channel League with teams like Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara. Sophomore Halee Safer led Lompoc with...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Valley Medical Center hosting free lecture about dangers of secondhand smoke

A cost-free lecture about the health-related risks behind secondhand smoke will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Renata Valladares, Santa Barbara County Tobacco Prevention and Cannabis Education program coordinator, will lead a discussion on the dangers of secondhand smoke exposure as it relates to tobacco and cannabis.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Monsoonal moisture could bring rain to the mountains | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc School Board, Former Superintendent Trevor McDonald Reach Payout Agreement

Superintendent Trevor McDonald received a payout when he left the Lompoc Unified School District last month, although the board failed to disclose the details. The district's embattled leader, who held the title for nine years, abruptly resigned July 25, citing family reasons for his departure, which was announced after a rare midday special board meeting.
LOMPOC, CA

