Arroyo Grande continues their Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park
The City of Arroyo Grande continues its Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park Sunday, Aug 21. The post Arroyo Grande continues their Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Thousands attend Cruisin’ Weekend events in Atascadero
– An estimated 15,000 spectators lined the streets of El Camino Real for the 29th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Night in Atascadero Friday night. More than 500 cars entered the rolling car show. The classic and antique cars traveled north and south through Atascadero, and turned around and repeated the circuit.
Santa Barbara Independent
Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy
What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. After years of working at Mayfair Wines, Santa Barbara’s top bottle shop in the 1970s and ’80s, Chris Whitcraft launched his own label in 1985 and quickly became one of California’s most influential winemakers.
Lompoc Record
Photos: Saturday's Lompoc Parks and Recreation's annual skateboard competition at College Park
On Saturday, the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division’s held their annual skateboard competition at College Park. See photos from the event in this gallery.
sitelinesb.com
Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening
••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update
The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
Lompoc Record
'Awesome turnout': Dozens showcase skateboarding skills at Lompoc's annual contest
Skateboarders young and older dropped in at the annual Lompoc skateboard competition Saturday at College Park where hundreds of spectators turned out to witness creative runs and impressive tricks. The dozens of registered competitors were greeted by clear, sunny skies in an event that Johanna Kinard, Lompoc Recreation coordinator, called...
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
Lompoc Record
SEEAG posts interactive map with participants in Santa Barbara County Farm Day
An interactive map of participants in this year’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day has now been posted online with links to sign up for locations that require advance registration for public visits. The nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture has scheduled the fourth annual Farm Day for Saturday, Sept....
Santa Barbara Independent
Ask a Santa Barbarian and Midwesterner a Question
How similar are the communities, life styles, and attitudes in Santa Barbara and the Midwest? Who knows? And, frankly, who has time to read all the studies which would legitimately answer those questions? I certainly don’t. So I made up a questionnaire to find out. But, actually going out and asking these questions to real people would have required work. Except I don’t do “work” — I’m a writer.
calcoastnews.com
Four people injured in crash in Santa Barbara County
A crash early Sunday morning in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County resulted in four individuals being extricated from a car, two of whom were in a critical condition. Additionally, one fire hydrant burst, flooding a street. Shortly before 2 a.m., the four individuals were traveling in a...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emrys
Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?
Lompoc Record
Girls golf: Lompoc improves to 2-0 in Ocean League play
The Lompoc High girls golf team beat Santa Maria on Monday, improving to 2-0 in its first two Ocean League contests. Lompoc spent the last several seasons as part of the difficult Channel League with teams like Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara. Sophomore Halee Safer led Lompoc with...
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Valley Medical Center hosting free lecture about dangers of secondhand smoke
A cost-free lecture about the health-related risks behind secondhand smoke will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Renata Valladares, Santa Barbara County Tobacco Prevention and Cannabis Education program coordinator, will lead a discussion on the dangers of secondhand smoke exposure as it relates to tobacco and cannabis.
Northern Chumash Tribal Council to celebrate the reunification of Morro Rock
Ceremony Saturday to commemorate the return of stones from the Chumash sacred site. – The Northern Chumash Tribal Council will hold a private ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the return of stones from the Chumash sacred site of Lisamu’, commonly known as Morro Rock, that were mined more than 120 years ago.
Lompoc Record
Monsoonal moisture could bring rain to the mountains | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate...
Small brush fire breaks out off Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo
Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon in San Luis Obispo.
Noozhawk
Lompoc School Board, Former Superintendent Trevor McDonald Reach Payout Agreement
Superintendent Trevor McDonald received a payout when he left the Lompoc Unified School District last month, although the board failed to disclose the details. The district's embattled leader, who held the title for nine years, abruptly resigned July 25, citing family reasons for his departure, which was announced after a rare midday special board meeting.
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
