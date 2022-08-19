Effective: 2022-08-23 17:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 512 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castle Hot Springs, Crown King, Lake Pleasant, Hazlett Hollow Campground and Turney Gulch Group Campground. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Ash Creek, Banty Creek, Black Butte Wash, Boulder Creek, Whipsaw Creek, Buzzard Roost Creek, Castle Creek, Minnehaha Creek, North Fork Rock Creek, Little Buckhorn Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Humbug Creek, Willow Creek, North Fork Cellar Springs Creek, French Creek, Black Canyon, Bitter Creek, Rock Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Oak Creek, Tiger Creek, Agua Fria River, East Fork Castle Creek, Sand Creek, Tussock Spring Creek, Jim Creek, Sycamore Creek, Poland Creek, Cellar Springs Creek and Cherry Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO