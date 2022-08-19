Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
US News and World Report
Hino's Widening Engine Scandal Becomes Nagging Headache for Toyota
TOKYO (Reuters) -A widening scandal at Japan's Hino Motors over falsification of engine data has become a headache that will not go away for parent Toyota Motor Corp, adding to a difficult year already complicated by multiple production halts. Hino, Toyota's truck and bus unit, said on Monday it would...
US News and World Report
Kenyan Group Sues UK Government Over What It Calls Colonial-Era Land Theft
NAIROBI (Reuters) - A group of Kenyans filed a case against the British government at the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday over what it said was colonial-era land theft, torture and mistreatment. The Kenyans are seeking an investigation and redress for crimes they say were committed in western...
US News and World Report
Britain and Ukraine Launch Talks on Digital Trade
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday said it had launched talks with Kyiv over removing barriers digital trade as part of its efforts to support Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country. Britain in May removed all tariffs on Ukrainian goods, and is now looking to smooth trade in the...
US News and World Report
Hungary Could Finance Vodafone Purchase With a Loan
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary could finance the acquisition of a 49% stake in the Hungarian business of Britain's Vodafone from a loan, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff suggested on Tuesday. When asked if the purchase of the Vodafone stake worth about 350 billion forints ($845.12 million) would be...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Allianz in Talks With Banks for China Asset Management Venture -Sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Allianz SE is in talks with Chinese banks to set up a majority-owned asset management venture in the world's second-largest economy, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, aiming to tap a $4.3 trillion market for wealth products. The German insurer's main asset management...
US News and World Report
Exclusive: AstraZeneca May Not Stay in Vaccines, but CEO Has No COVID Regrets
LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca may not stay in the vaccine business in the long run, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday, showing how quickly fortunes have changed for the drugmaker that produced one of the first COVID-19 shots but has since lost out to rivals. Production delays, probes by regulators following rare cases of severe side effects, and concerns about its relatively short shelf life compared with other shots have stymied adoption of the company's COVID-19 vaccine.
US News and World Report
Some Kia, Hyundai SUVs Should Be Parked Outdoors Over Fire Risk -U.S. Regulator
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Owners of some Hyundai and Kia SUVs that were recently recalled over fire risks should park them outdoors and away from homes until they are repaired, the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday. The South Korean automakers last week recalled thousands of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride...
