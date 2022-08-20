Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Euclid woman pleads guilty to crime spree, 2 others still on trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the women charged in a series of violent crimes in several communities pleaded guilty Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Jada Hite, 19, of Euclid, entered the plea several days after her trial began in front of Judge John O’Donnell. Hite will be sentenced at a later date.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout
COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
mahoningmatters.com
As gun violence rises, Warren and other Ohio communities look for solutions
Kendra Byrd was born and raised on Warren’s East Side. Gun violence hit close to home for her in 2009 when her nephew was shot and killed. His murder has not been solved. Byrd, who teaches at Warren G. Harding High School, is concerned that gun violence in her city has increased over the past several years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet
Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to receive money from the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal, but it is long from over.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals search for convicted Cleveland drug trafficker wanted for a probation violation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for help in locating a convicted drug trafficker who recently violated probation. Abdul Mallory has convictions for both drug trafficking and possession, said the U.S. Marshals. According to the U.S. Marshals, Mallory, 28, was last...
Woman pleads guilty to several robberies in Cuyahoga County, fleeing from Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old woman has pled guilty to her involvement in a string of robberies in Cuyahoga County and fleeing from the Cleveland Heights Police Department last fall. According to the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley Jada Hite pled guilty to four counts of aggravated robbery...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Second Maple Heights teenager arrested in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a second 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint. Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said Donteze Congress was arrested on Aug. 15 in a statement on Tuesday. Congress was charged with a count of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King to Face Recall Election Nov. 8
King could follow in footsteps of predecessor Gary Norton
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
‘It’s unfair’: Lorain vape shop owners frustrated by series of break-ins
Their business is called "Smokerz Paradise," but the owners of a vape store in Lorain say their lives have become a living hell as the result of a series of break-ins.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic aims to hire 1,200 Cleveland residents by end of 2022
CLEVELAND — Fredrick Paul is a man on the move. “I was determined to get in here," he said. The Cleveland Clinic Community Career Expo is Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital. It will focus on hiring for Cleveland Clinic’s...
Cleveland State student wins privacy lawsuit
A Cleveland State University student has won a lawsuit over student privacy.
Ohio's largest Head Start program, Cleveland's 'Step Forward,' urgently needs teachers
CLEVELAND — Labor shortages have affected nearly every industry you can think of. Early childhood education is no exception. Ohio’s largest Head Start program, Cleveland-based “Step Forward” is in desperate need of staff. They are hoping to fill 100 positions as soon as possible, nearly 90% of which are teachers. And there's a good chance you may qualify.
Parma City Schools releases video rendering of proposed high school
PARMA, Ohio -- A social media post featuring a video rendering of the proposed new high school building’s exterior -- at the current site of Parma High School -- has nearly 35,000 views in the week since it was published. “It’s exciting,” Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said....
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
Who makes the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland? (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes continue to pour in as we work to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team is searching for the best sub sandwich on the North Coast.
Comments / 0