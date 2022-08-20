Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout
COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew': Family protests in Canton after Joseph Ferrall dies weeks after July explosion at Faircrest plant
CANTON, Ohio — “TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew.”. That was the message on one sign displayed early Monday morning as family and friends stood outside TimkenSteel in Canton to protest just days after 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall died from his injuries in a July 26 explosion at the company’s Faircrest plant.
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man berates staff at Topgolf: Independence Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
cleveland19.com
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
cleveland19.com
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
Cleveland Jewish News
After 75 years, Gali’s Florist & Garden Center sold
The family-owned Gali’s Florist & Garden Center in Beachwood was recently sold, but will continue to operate as a flower shop and garden center under the Gali name. Since 1945 when Steven and Irene Gali purchased the property with the greenhouses and flower shop, the family has served the community with fresh flowers at 21301 Chagrin Blvd. for over 75 years. Built out in the country at the time, the area around Gali’s became more developed over the years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Ethan Liming case: Attorney claims self-defense under OH Stand Your Ground Law
A different take on the "Stand Your Ground" debate as one local attorney argues his client was doing just that when Ethan Liming died.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
Who makes the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland? (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes continue to pour in as we work to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team is searching for the best sub sandwich on the North Coast.
whbc.com
Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark
CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
Customers say they got bad gasoline at NE Ohio gas station: I-Team
Several people have contacted and filed reports with the North Kingsville Police Department stating they bought “bad gasoline” at the Village Food Mart.
Woman charged after troopers find drugs following multi-county vehicle pursuit
A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.
Comments / 0