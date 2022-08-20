The family-owned Gali’s Florist & Garden Center in Beachwood was recently sold, but will continue to operate as a flower shop and garden center under the Gali name. Since 1945 when Steven and Irene Gali purchased the property with the greenhouses and flower shop, the family has served the community with fresh flowers at 21301 Chagrin Blvd. for over 75 years. Built out in the country at the time, the area around Gali’s became more developed over the years.

