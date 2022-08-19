ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Mental health activist Kevin Hines to share his story in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and one nationally recognized activist is coming to Twin Falls to share his story with the community. Kevin Hines is one of only 36 people to survive after attempting to kill themselves by jumping off the Golden Gate...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you

Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing. Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday. A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that ‘something’ is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Minico Booster Box prepared to debut in 2022

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the past few seasons, boosters at Minico High School have sold team gear on fold-out tables. Over the summer they partnered with the school’s Builder’s Academy to build the new shop just inside the gate at Bill Matthews Field. Miranda Gibson helps...
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

CSI students get ‘unpacked’ for Fall semester

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls College students are preparing to get into the swing of things, as the Fall Semester at the College of Southern Idaho starts Monday. Saturday morning was Move-in and Orientation Day for students. On this day some students got a tour of the campus,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Transportation Department is conducting a study to evaluate potential transportation improvements to address congestion and safety concerns at existing Snake River Crossings that connect Twin Falls and Jerome Counties. The issue has been discussed many times in the past, but this time residents feel optimistic something will finally be done.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Officials warning of fake Twin Falls County Fair tickets

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s fair season, which means it’s time to buy your tickets to the Twin Falls County Fair. However, officials say people are using this opportunity to potentially scam you. They say the only places to buy authentic tickets are at TFCFair.com, the...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Wendell shows promise but falls to Cole Valley Christian

After petitioning down to 3A, the Wood River Wolverines fall in their 3A opener to South Fremont. Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge. The Minico Spartans started off their 2022 campaign on the right foot Friday night. Gridiron Grind: After last year’s tough finish, Kimberly...
WENDELL, ID
kmvt

Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans kicked off their 2022 campaign on the right foot Friday night. The Spartans controlled their Week 0 matchup against 5A Thunder Ridge. Minico 40, Thunder Ridge 21. Minico (1-0) will play Beaver (Utah) next Friday at Madison High School.
RUPERT, ID
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
kmvt

Sun Valley opens season with win over Buhl; soccer roundup

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Community School used a second half goal from a freshman to beat Buhl Monday night. Freshman Chris Arenas scored the lone goal for the Cutthroats. OTHER BOYS SCORES. Wendell 3, Bliss 1. Gooding 3, Kimberly 1. Edgar Magana had two goals for the...
BUHL, ID
KIVI-TV

Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop

JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Mosquito carrying West Nile Virus found in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Several mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus in Twin Falls County this weekend. Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District (TFCPAD) discovered these mosquitoes just north of Filer, along the Snake River. South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) joins TFCPAD in warning residents to...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills

BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

76-year-old man found after being locked in Idaho park restroom for 36 hours

DECLO, Idaho — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently...
BURLEY, ID
Big Country News

Southern Idaho man Sent to Prison for Chasing boy on Bicycle With Pickup

BURLEY — A Cassia County judge sent a local man to prison for chasing children riding bicycles at the skate park in his pickup and nearly hitting one of them. After the July 2021 incident, video surveillance was given to police and posted on social media showing Guizar driving on the grass through the city park, hitting a tree and following the child on a bicycle across the street and onto the grass where the child jumped off the bike and ran. Guizar then hit the child’s bicycle with his pickup.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh Red Devils bring deep roster into 2022

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 5-3 regular season and a first-round exit from the 2021 playoffs... the Murtaugh Red Devils are chomping at the bit to get back in action. “It’s about getting to that next round,” said Head Coach Todd Jensen. “We did it a couple of...
MURTAUGH, ID
95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: Missing Woman Found

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are looking for a woman that went missing Wednesday morning after leaving her home on foot. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, search crews were trying to locate 51-year-old Brenda Jimenez who was last seen at her home on 3800 N and 2400 E southeast of Filer. The sheriff's office said she had gone off on foot and is considered at risk. If you have any information on her whereabouts call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911. Search And Rescue is using a K9 to help find the woman.

