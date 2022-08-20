Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
Police: Ohio woman flees from police because she felt like it
Officers noticed Savannah Pagan, 27, traveling over the speed limit, passing through a stop at the intersection 12th Street and Robinson Road around 2:30 p.m.
Comments / 0