Stillwater, MN

fox9.com

Stillwater volunteer firefighter battling rare disease, overwhelmed by community

(FOX 9) - As a volunteer firefighter in Stillwater, Ryan Smith has battled his fair share of blazes. Now he is in the fight of his life, after being diagnosed with a potentially deadly disease. "It's been overwhelming, both with my husband's health crisis and just the outpouring of support...
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
KARE 11

Nurses hold 'informational picket' outside HCMC

MINNEAPOLIS — Nurses at Hennepin County Medical Center held an "informational picket" Monday. The picket, said to be the first at HCMC, began at 7 a.m. It is not a strike and nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association said work will not be stopped as a result. Hennepin Healthcare...
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunter gets results

MINNEAPOLIS -- Last month, WCCO introduced you to Michael Sack. He started a program to try and make Minneapolis sidewalks safer, and already he's getting results.Sack takes people's reports of areas that need patching and he personally presents them to the city. "I was taking more walks in the early stages of the pandemic and that the reporting system on the city's website was inadequate, thus I formed this movement from my experience," Sack said.Sack has taken in 52 reports of deficiencies, and already he's gotten 33 fixed.
CBS Minnesota

Girl, 6, struck by stray bullet while biking with family in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 6-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet Monday evening while riding her bike with family in south Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street, just south of East Phillips Park. Officers aided the young victim at the scene before an ambulance brought her to an area hospital. She is expected to survive.Investigators say the girl was struck by a stray bullet from a shootout between two men across 24th Street. No other injuries have been reported. Police spoke with witnesses at the scene and are working to find the shooters. So far, no arrests have been made. 
WEAU-TV 13

Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On August 20, community members came out to show their support of an Elk Mount teenager battling a rare, fast spreading bone cancer. 16-year-old Chance Peters was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January. To help cover expenses like the cost of traveling to Rochester for treatment, family members hosted a fundraiser.
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
Bring Me The News

Judge says police can't trash belongings of homeless people during sweeps

A federal class action lawsuit filed in late 2020 concerning the movement of those who lost their property during homeless encampment sweeps in Minneapolis will go forward. The lawsuit, filed in October 2020 by the ACLU of Minnesota, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Ballard Spahr, involves nine people who were evicted during the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's sweeps, which followed safety concerns being raised by nearby residents.
Bring Me The News

Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire

Multiple people were evacuated from a homeless encampment at the former site of Rudolph's Bar-B-Que Restaurant in Minneapolis after it caught fire Friday morning. Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of dark smoke coming from a commercial building at 1933 Lyndale Ave. S just after 10 a.m. The building, which until 2018 was home to Rudolph's Restaurant, is now boarded up and vacant.
fox9.com

Family sues after contractor skips out on $11K job in Woodbury

(FOX 9) - Two Woodbury families are out of a lot of money after they say they hired the same local contractor to work on their homes, and he stopped showing up after being paid. On April 6, Kristi and Josh Parah hired Troy Robinson’s Absolute Roofing and Remodeling for...
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
KARE 11

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi expected to draw thousands

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — This weekend, thousands of people are expected to attend the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community powwow, or wacipi, a traditional Native American celebration of life, culture and heritage. A number of ceremonies and traditions mark the three-day celebration, many of which hold sacred significance for the community....
KARE 11

