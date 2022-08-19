ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws

Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football. “There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Week 1 Game of the Week: Lorena at China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Texas High School Football regular season has arrived and 6 News' Friday Night Lights Game of the Week 1 is back. For the season opener, the 6 News sports crew is heading to Cougar Stadium in China Spring where the Cougars host Lorena for a reigning state champ showdown.
CHINA SPRING, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

The Baylor Bears are back on campus for class on Monday

WACO, Texas — Baylor students can say goodbye to summer because school is officially back in session. "It makes me kind of giddy. Yeah," Emma Fraga, sophomore medical humanity major, said. "Thrilled. I'm just thrilled," Morgan Chocholek, sophomore pre med major, said. "I'm very excited but nervous," Shelby Williams,...
WACO, TX
Ellen Eastwood

Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months

One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco kids turn lemons into lemonade

WACO, Texas — "I like to see the smiles on peoples faces when I give them what they want, how they like it, and what they need," nine -year-old Halle Hughes said. You know what they say. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Kids around Waco set...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

University High School ready to make a rapid improvement in 2022

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s safe to say that the 2021 football season didn’t go how the University Trojans planned, as they went 0-10 in year one under head coach Kent Laster. That though is now just history, and with 15 starters back from that team,...
WACO, TX
killeenisd.org

Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season

The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Lady stays strong after losing sister Joy

Lady has reportedly been holding up well after her sister and fellow mascot, Joy, died on July 18. She has been going about her daily enrichments without any discomfort, staying strong after losing her companion of 20 years. Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, associate director of student activities, said trainers have been giving...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Lions look to get in the win column in 2022

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — 2021 did not pull its punches on the Waco Lions, who finished 0-10 in the first year under Head Coach Linden Heldt. The Lions make the move from 6A to 5A and hope that this is the year they can make it back to the playoffs. The last time Waco made it to the postseason was 2017.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Weekend concert to pay tribute to Waco musician

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The legacy of a Waco musician will be honored this weekend. Classie Ballou, Sr. passed away last month at the age of 84. Many of his children and grandchildren, as well as other local musicians, will be at the Backyard Bar Stage & Grill this Sunday afternoon for the Classie Ballou Sr Tribute and Benefit Concert, on what would have been Ballou’s 85th birthday.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Benefit concert pays tribute to Classie Ballou

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — A local music artist who recently lost his life was remembered Sunday with friends, family, and fans. Hundreds of Classie Ballou fans went to the Backyard to celebrate his life and pay tribute to his time as a musician in Waco. Nearly ten artists...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX

