More details are emerging about the early Sunday morning in Austintown which sent three to the hospital, one critically injured. According to the Austintown Police report, police were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Meridian Rd. for a report of someone shot at 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Police found two males with gunshot wounds outside of a white Cadillac, one with three gunshot wounds to the upper back, and another identified as the driver of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO