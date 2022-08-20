ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

YourErie

Mercer County man pleads guilty to federal drug crimes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer County man has pled guilty to violating federal drug crimes while in jail. Eugene Phillips, 20, of Farrell in Mercer County, pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and to launder drug trafficking proceeds. Between March and June 2021, Phillips conspired to distribute crack cocaine and to […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield $4M jewelry heist, Ohio man gets federal prison time

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - An Ohio Man, 57, will spend over four years in federal prison after stealing more than $4 million worth of jewelry and other valuables from Treiber & Straub Jewelers in Brookfield in July 2016. James Quinn of Youngstown, Ohio was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison...
BROOKFIELD, WI
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
STARK COUNTY, OH
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County

Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Recovering addicts share ways to spend settlement money

Trumbull County could get $344 million in a judgment after three pharmacy chains were found guilty of recklessly distributing pain pills. Last week, we heard from county officials about some ideas for spending the money. Monday, two people who have beaten addiction gave their ideas for the best places it could help.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 20th

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1992 | Beaver Township Patrolman Carl Frost and an unidentified FBI agent keep watch on a house on Lynn Road in Beaver Township outside of which mobster Joseph Joey Naples was shot to death the day before by a sniper, Naples, who lived on Youngstown’s North Side, was visiting his new house that was under construction 30 years ago.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

More information emerging on the Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown

More details are emerging about the early Sunday morning in Austintown which sent three to the hospital, one critically injured. According to the Austintown Police report, police were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Meridian Rd. for a report of someone shot at 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Police found two males with gunshot wounds outside of a white Cadillac, one with three gunshot wounds to the upper back, and another identified as the driver of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
CLEVELAND, OH

