whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
cleveland19.com
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
cleveland19.com
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
'TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew': Family protests in Canton after Joseph Ferrall dies weeks after July explosion at Faircrest plant
CANTON, Ohio — “TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew.”. That was the message on one sign displayed early Monday morning as family and friends stood outside TimkenSteel in Canton to protest just days after 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall died from his injuries in a July 26 explosion at the company’s Faircrest plant.
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
Family of Rebecca Kerr fighting to keep Stark County killer in prison
Melissa Kerr-Binius was only 8-years-old when she witnessed her mother's murder in a gas station parking lot in Perry Township.
spectrumnews1.com
Freedom Bloc to host Justice for Jayland Walker Week of Action Aug. 21-28
AKRON, Ohio — The Freedom Bloc, a group that's outspoken in protesting the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker in June, will host a week of activities to underscore the organization’s demands of justice for Walker. The group said the Justice for Jayland Week of Action will include...
YPD finds two guns, arrests two on gun charges early Saturday
Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men with loaded guns and found over 125 pills after pulling a car over for running a stop sign.
Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
wksu.org
Jayland Walker Week of Action in Akron will encourage political action, push for police reform
An Akron activist organization is hosting community engagement events this week centered on calls for justice for Jayland Walker, the unarmed Black man fatally shot by police earlier this summer. Freedom BLOC, a Black-led organizing group, holds two separate “weeks of action” each year to encourage people to become engaged...
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
Ethan Liming case: Attorney claims self-defense under OH Stand Your Ground Law
A different take on the "Stand Your Ground" debate as one local attorney argues his client was doing just that when Ethan Liming died.
After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke
CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
