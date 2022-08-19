ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

News 12

Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home

Three people and a family dog were displaced after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Home Heavily Damaged During Fire

A Fairfield County home was heavily damaged during an attic fire over the weekend. The fire happened in Stratford around 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 Alvord St. On arrival, Stratford firefighters reported heavy fire on the west side exterior and in the attic of the home, said Stratford Assistant Fire Chief Robert Daniel.
STRATFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted woman in Norwalk school parking lot

NORWALK — A Bridgeport man accused of physically and verbally assaulting a woman at a local school last month was taken into custody Friday, police said. Orane Lunan, 25, met with the woman and a child in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic School on July 9 . During the encounter, the woman said Lunan threatened to kill her, choked her and fired a gun in her direction, according to police. Lunan then drove off with the woman’s cellphone, police said.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Man injured in Hamden shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The 35-year-old man...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train

Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NAUGATUCK, CT
News 12

Man dies following two-car crash in Stratford

A man has died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash that occurred in Stratford Wednesday. Police say Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was driving his pickup truck on South Avenue when he was struck by a car coming off the exit 31 off ramp. The force of the crash caused his truck...
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Girl Last Seen At Walmart In Norwalk

A 17-year-old Fairfield County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her. Saira Veliz was last seen leaving Walmart in Norwalk at 680 Connecticut Ave. around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Norwalk Police said. "She is non-verbal but understands Spanish," said police. She is...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
News 12

Port Jervis man dies in 1-car crash

A Port Jervis man was killed in a one-car crash in Sullivan County. State police say it happened on State Route 55 in Barryville, located in the Town of Highland on Friday night. Police say 22-year-old Jason Reed was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The 2022...

