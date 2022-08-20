ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teacher pleads not guilty to rape charge

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher plead not guilty to a rape charge. Clayton Crosier entered the plea on Friday in front of Judge T. Shawn Hervey. His pretrial hearing is not yet set. Crosier is a teacher in Harrison County. However, he was suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Columbiana, Ohio Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident in Homewood Borough

(Homewood Borough, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle accident on August 6, 2022, at 10:01 PM on Big Beaver Boulevard in Homewood Borough, Beaver County. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 46-year-old Anthony...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Chronicle-Telegram

Cinder block assault plea puts Bellevue man on probation

A Bellevue man who attacked an Elyria man with a cinder block while the two were drinking recently pleaded guilty to felony assault charges and was sentenced to probation. Chad Gonzales, 39, was sentenced to three years of probation by Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Rothgery in June. He was ordered to pay all court costs, court-appointed attorney costs and probation supervision fees and was warned that he could be sentenced to 17 months in prison if he violates his probation, according to court records.
ELYRIA, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman apartments shot up, woman injured

A woman is in Mercy Hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot up an apartment complex in Boardman. Responding to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of Erie Street after midnight Sunday, officers say they found a 31-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of her basement stairs.
BOARDMAN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH

