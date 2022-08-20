Read full article on original website
Related
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
Ohio teacher pleads not guilty to rape charge
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher plead not guilty to a rape charge. Clayton Crosier entered the plea on Friday in front of Judge T. Shawn Hervey. His pretrial hearing is not yet set. Crosier is a teacher in Harrison County. However, he was suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
beavercountyradio.com
Columbiana, Ohio Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident in Homewood Borough
(Homewood Borough, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle accident on August 6, 2022, at 10:01 PM on Big Beaver Boulevard in Homewood Borough, Beaver County. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 46-year-old Anthony...
Chronicle-Telegram
Cinder block assault plea puts Bellevue man on probation
A Bellevue man who attacked an Elyria man with a cinder block while the two were drinking recently pleaded guilty to felony assault charges and was sentenced to probation. Chad Gonzales, 39, was sentenced to three years of probation by Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Rothgery in June. He was ordered to pay all court costs, court-appointed attorney costs and probation supervision fees and was warned that he could be sentenced to 17 months in prison if he violates his probation, according to court records.
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Service dog returned to Liberty Twp. family
A mother from Liberty and her young son have been reunited with their service dog after it was taken earlier this week.
Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market
li will be on hand to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
WFMJ.com
Boardman apartments shot up, woman injured
A woman is in Mercy Hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot up an apartment complex in Boardman. Responding to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of Erie Street after midnight Sunday, officers say they found a 31-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of her basement stairs.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
Roadside assistance worker killed in Ohio Turnpike crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Ohio Turnpike.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Local bank charged with too many false alarms
The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank.
Local inmate taken to hospital with serious injuries
It happened Thursday around 1:22 a.m.
Comments / 0