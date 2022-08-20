Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
'TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew': Family protests in Canton after Joseph Ferrall dies weeks after July explosion at Faircrest plant
CANTON, Ohio — “TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew.”. That was the message on one sign displayed early Monday morning as family and friends stood outside TimkenSteel in Canton to protest just days after 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall died from his injuries in a July 26 explosion at the company’s Faircrest plant.
beavercountyradio.com
Columbiana, Ohio Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident in Homewood Borough
(Homewood Borough, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle accident on August 6, 2022, at 10:01 PM on Big Beaver Boulevard in Homewood Borough, Beaver County. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 46-year-old Anthony...
cleveland19.com
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
cleveland19.com
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
wtuz.com
Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put
Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
Parma outlines battle plan for bats in apartment
The FOX 8 I-Team has found plans moving forward to do something about bats inside a big apartment complex just days after we exposed the problem.
cleveland19.com
City of Streetsboro hosts bicentennial celebration
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro officials hosted its bicentennial celebration Saturday morning. The city held a parade Aug. 20, highlighting the rich culture and the special places and people of the city. “We may not be like a big city. We may not be a country, but these are some...
Northeast Ohio counties warned of dangerous flash flooding
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several Northeast Ohio counties were under flood advisories or warnings Sunday night as showers and thunderstorms continued to move through the region. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lorain counties. In Lorain County, 3 to 5 inches had fallen in areas by 9 p.m. Sunday, while Ashtabula and Geauga counties had 2 to 4 inches.
whbc.com
Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark
CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
Roadside assistance worker killed in Ohio Turnpike crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Ohio Turnpike.
scriptype.com
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road
If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
