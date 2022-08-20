Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
Future of Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake is focus of ongoing talks between state, Ashtabula County
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – A plan to transfer the popular Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to state ownership is likely to be approved later this year, with conditions that seek to protect the resort’s position as a top destination in Northeast Ohio. The lodge is currently owned by Ashtabula County, which...
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet
Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to receive money from the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal, but it is long from over.
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout
COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
Rangers try to identify suspects in Mentor park vandalism
Lake Metroparks officials are trying to identify four people believed to be involved in vandalism at a local park overnight.
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
Which Ohio members of Congress are the leaders in voting by proxy, without showing up? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before the pandemic, Congress members who missed votes had to skip them, rather than voting by proxy. Now, politicians from both parties are using the practice, and for more than health reasons. We’re talking about which of Ohio’s congressional delegation leads in voting by proxy on Today...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police confirmed this woman is a suspect in the use of a stolen credit card, and detectives need help identifying her. Police said the card was stolen from a parked car at a Streetsboro business on Page Road on Aug. 5. The stolen credit card...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
Cleveland Jewish News
After 75 years, Gali’s Florist & Garden Center sold
The family-owned Gali’s Florist & Garden Center in Beachwood was recently sold, but will continue to operate as a flower shop and garden center under the Gali name. Since 1945 when Steven and Irene Gali purchased the property with the greenhouses and flower shop, the family has served the community with fresh flowers at 21301 Chagrin Blvd. for over 75 years. Built out in the country at the time, the area around Gali’s became more developed over the years.
Parma outlines battle plan for bats in apartment
The FOX 8 I-Team has found plans moving forward to do something about bats inside a big apartment complex just days after we exposed the problem.
